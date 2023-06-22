Zendaya becomes a tennis pro in new movie Challengers

for his first project since bones and all From 2022, Luca Guadagnino has shifted his focus from teenage cannibals to the equally cutthroat world of professional tennis. Italian director describes his new film challengers as a “sexy comedy”. In the lead role, Zendaya stars as Tashi, a former tennis player who now coaches her husband Art. west side storyStar Mike Fest.

Guadagnino’s new film ‘Challengers’

After an injury that ended his career, Taishi molded Kala into a Grand Slam champion during their marriage. But when he suddenly starts losing match after match, he is humiliated and forced to nominate himself for the Challenger event. Against art on another level? Patrick, Tashi’s ex and Art’s childhood friend, played by Josh O’Connor Crown, The sexual tension between the three cuts to the middle of the set and ingesting Gatorade.

Considering her Emmy win Excitement Is there a good chance that Zendaya’s role will earn her her first Oscar nomination after its September release (Guadagnino’s call me by your name launched Timothée Chalamet’s career overnight). The 26-year-old reportedly trained for a full three months before filming, which took place in and around Boston last year. “She’s amazing,” Guadagnino said at the Academy Museum Gala. “I mean wow. We edited the movie and we actually have almost nothing of it (Feat – or more appropriately here: Play, double used. she’s very nice.