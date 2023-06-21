Zendaya does a threesome in Challengers, fans are already excited about the movie





Just a while.. But then Zendaya can be seen on the silver screen. American actress in film challengers (who has already lived up to high expectations) About a professional tennis player. In the film, we see a complicated love or lust relationship between three young tennis players and the trailer already promises a lot of good stuff.

Film Challengers sets the bar high

The story is about Tashi (Zendaya), a tennis player-turned-coach who coached her husband Kala from a mediocre player to a Grand Slam world champion. Kala is not doing so well and that is why Tashi decides to register him for the Challenger event. This incident is not of a high level, but it can boost his confidence. In this match, he faces Patrick – a player who was once very good and is now suffering from a kind of burnout. To make things even funnier… Patrick is Art’s best friend and Tashi’s ex-boyfriend. too complex? Absolutely. And to make things even more complicated, the three even had a threesome in their teens.

The trailer came online yesterday and we can’t wait. Our girlcrush Zendaya is beautiful as ever, but it’s shot so well and uses what amazing music the trailer already has. The perfect combination of excitement, sexy and a little desperation, but that’s really what you see on screen. People took to Twitter to collectively give their first reactions. Zendaya is hot, Josh O’Connor is hot too, and more things we really like:

using s&m in the challengers trailer is such a great move btw it takes the thrill already to the next level pic.twitter.com/8LbYF5JLgi — Ridge (@triptiidimrii) June 20, 2023

Josh O’Connor Unleashes Something So Wild In Me In The Challengers Trailer…He’s So Sexy pic.twitter.com/pMsGWObXj0 — Ellie (@daisyedgarjnes) June 20, 2023

guys i’m not ready for all the challengers bts we’re going to get 😭😭 look at mmm pic.twitter.com/0ukm0pfD4B — Alyssa *:･ﾟ✧ (@bowerscrow) June 20, 2023

But does boyfriend Tom Holland love it all so much.. (Joke, actors should be able to handle it. Right..?!)

Tom Holland watches Zendaya get paired up by two blondes in Challengers trailer pic.twitter.com/MwZHi9bFRo — Blake Garman (@frostedblacks34) June 21, 2023

Tom Holland watches the opening night of Zendaya’s Challengers thinking it’s just a tennis movie and Timothée Chalamet is in the audience pic.twitter.com/RvXWZX7Zbh — blurayangel 🦇 (@blurayangel) June 20, 2023

Tom Holland May Be Doubting His Superpowers After Watching Zendaya In The Challengers 😂 pic.twitter.com/ZPx13ZGXK3 — Natasha 🇵🇰 (@onlymeNatasha) June 21, 2023

This film can be seen in theaters from 14 September.