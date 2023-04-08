Zendaya, Gigi Hadid, Priyanka Chopra and Penélope Cruz shine in India

India is in fashion and Mumbai once again dressed in glamor for the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Center gala, a space built to celebrate and highlight the various forms of Indian art. On this party night, there were many familiar faces who were present in Mumbai and who dazzled with their choices and looks. In truth, zendaya, Gigi Hadid, Priyanka Chopra It is Penelope Cruz shine in India, at a party where fashion was also celebrated.

zendaya

Zendaya’s stunning dress

(Photo: Getty Images)

Zendaya wowed everyone and everything with her choice – an absolutely stunning, embroidered violet sari by Rahul Mishra.

Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid chose a creation by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla – a Chikankari sari made in the Lucknow region of India, which took a year to complete. Each woman who embroidered this look specializes in a different stitch, making the work completely unique.

Priyanka Chopra

On the night when Indian fashion was celebrated, Priyanka Chopra wanted to wear a very special and sustainable look. For this, she chose a creation Amit Aggarwal made with a vintage sari, over 60 years old, all embroidered with silver threads.

Penelope Cruz

The Spanish actress opted for a dress in salmon and pink tones, with an asymmetric cape with ostrich feathers, a creation by Tamara Ralph.