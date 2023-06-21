Zendaya has a spicy role in Challengers – De FilmBlog

We’ll next see Zendaya in the highly anticipated Dune sequel this fall, but in the meantime she can be seen as a former tennis prodigy coach in a steamy romantic sports flick. challengers (2023) by Italian filmmaker Luca Guadagnino, known among other things for the film Cannibals bones and all With Timothée Chalamet and Taylor Russell, the romance Call Me By Your Name (2017) with Chalamet and Armie Hammer, as well as the Suspiria remake. challengers was written by debut screenwriter Justin Kuritzkes.

Short content: Tashi Duncan (Zendaya) is a former tennis star turned coach. She’s a strong woman who can hold her own both on and off the tennis court and is married to Art (Mike Fest), a tennis champion who’s going through a somewhat low period. Tashi’s efforts to rehabilitate her husband take a surprising turn when she finds herself up against her former best friend and Tashi’s ex-boyfriend Patrick (Josh O’Connor). Then, when issues from his past escalate tensions, Tashi is forced to consider what the price for victory will be.

it gets tense Triangle On and off the field, produced by Amy Pascal, who was once involved in an email scandal in the distant past. It’s also an R-rated movie because of the nudity, so it looks like Zendaya might want to shed her dopey image for a while. At the moment there is no known release date for Belgium, but the film will probably hit our cinemas in early September.