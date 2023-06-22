Zendaya is involved in an intense threesome in the new film ‘Challengers’

movieAlthough American actress Zendaya (26) became world famous through her career as a teenager on Disney Channel, she proved once again with her next film that she is now all grown up Is. Finally, the first trailer of ‘Challengers’ is out and this is where things get spicy…

‘Challengers’ is the brand new film from acclaimed Italian director Luca Guadagnino, best known for ‘Call Me By Your Name’ (2017), ‘Suspiria’ (2018) and ‘Bones and All’ (2022). His latest film project stars three major leads: Zendaya (“Spider-Man: No Way Home,” “Dune”), Josh O’Connor (“The Crown,” “Emma”), and Mike Faust (“West Side Story”). , “”Wildlings’) And it’s time to be romantic Drama (dramatic comedy) With an angle.

The film follows a Grand Slam tennis champion (Feist) who signs up for a Challenger Tour event (tennis) to compete against his wife’s ex-boyfriend (O’Connor) and coach (Zendaya). All three clearly have chemistry. Not just on the tennis court, but in the bedroom too. The three protagonists thus get involved in a love triangle that pushes them to the limit.

Later this year, Zendaya will also appear in the highly anticipated cinema epic ‘Dune: Part Two’, starring opposite Timothée Chalamet.

‘Challengers’ will be shown in cinemas in Belgium in September. ‘Dune: Part Two’ is playing in cinemas from 1 November.

