Zendaya literally shines at the Louis Vuitton show

On Tuesday evening, Pharrell Williams’ long-awaited debut show for Louis Vuitton took place. the front row was full of a listers Who wore the most extravagant outfits, from Beyoncé and Jay-Z to Rihanna and A$AP Rocky. But it was Louis Vuitton’s newest ambassador who shined in perhaps the most chic form. For Williams’ first Louis Vuitton show in Paris, Zendaya chose a stunning matching set.

Zendaya at the Louis Vuitton show

ExcitementThe star was one of the celebs in attendance at Pharrell Williams’ debut show for Louis Vuitton’s men’s collection. The Spring/Summer 2024 men’s show is the first presentation from the house since Williams was appointed creative director following the death of Virgil Abloh. This show stop The incident took place on the historic Pont Neuf bridge, located right in front of the fashion house’s headquarters.

glitter look

For the occasion, Zendaya wore a stunning set that included a rambling Blouse and wide trousers. The matching set was covered in thousands of light blue, yellow and black sequins, which combined to create architectural drawings. A stunning look that saw the actress literally glow in the dusk of the evening.

What gave the look a chic twist? Huge Dip V-neck that reached her navel. The actress completed the outfit with brown pumps, matching sparkling jewelry from Bulgari and a black Louis Vuitton Capucines bag. Zendayas combination wavy The sparkle of the hair and countless sequins gave the look a true mermaidcore vibe.

In April, Zendaya was hired as a brand ambassador for Louis Vuitton, where she became the face of the iconic Capucines bag. The campaign, styled by celebrity stylist Law Roach, marks the first time Zendaya and Louis Vuitton have officially teamed up. So there’s a good chance we’ll be seeing Zendaya again soon the front row Spotting at the Louis Vuitton show.