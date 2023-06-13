Zendaya proves just how sexy mini dresses can be

Do you always have to wear knee-length skirts or dresses to look chic? Zendaya proves otherwise. In a gray mini dress – including one with a high slit – she shows off her endlessly long legs.

Zendaya is seen in an ultra mini dress

You want to wear as little clothing as possible during a heat wave, but for years showing too much skin wasn’t considered chic. nonsense, current fashion trends teach us where nude clothes and lingerie-like outfits are worn extensively, Zendaya also proves that an ultra mini dress can look very chic if you mix it well.

In Zendaya’s case, that combination includes an updo and chunky black loafers. By keeping it simple in terms of accessories with a Louis Vuitton tote (which is insanely expensive), the heat is under control. Because even in Rome, where the actress was spotted shopping, temperatures are rising to the tropics. How nice is the sleeveless and short dress like Zendaya’s copy.