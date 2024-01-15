Zendaya Rocked Mesmerizing “Sunset Eyeshadow” Makeup for the Release of Dune and We’re Fans

The release of the much awaited film Dune: Part 2, fast approaching, one of the main stars, Zendaya, has been hitting up red carpets around the world. Dressed in breathtaking futuristic outfits, the actress never ceases to dazzle with her bold makeup choices. And to promote her film, which is officially released on February 28, Zendaya once again captivated everyone’s eyes with cosmic form Fit for a foreign queen.

Zendaya’s alien makeup

Zendaya’s mesmerizing look is at the center of all conversation after her appearance at the premiere of Dune: Part Two in New York on February 25. sporting A very glamorous white and gold dressreal actress Enthralled the audience. but it’s his extravagant makeup with whom Stole the show that day, A bold and artistic play of colors transformed her face into a master’s canvas. Since this appearance, many beauty fanatics have adopted her makeup code on the network and we are fans.

sunset eye shadow

Zendaya’s eyes were her focal point her red carpet makeupwith a color palette inspired by sunset I have come from another world. A coppery orange It was applied to her upper lids, extending to her temples and covering her cheekbones and lower lash line. A beautiful golden glow It was also added to the tops of her cheeks, as well as her eyelids and the inner corners of her eyes. The colors have been blurred to create the effect Warm and Shimmering Ombre,

Lush eyelashes and burgundy pencil line

To complete her artsy look, Zendaya opted for a burgundy pencil on her waterline and beautifully curled lashes. She proves herself once again style icon position and beauty with it Bold and avant-garde makeup, Her alien look on the red carpet at the Dune: Part Two premiere is a celebration of creativity Artistic expression in the world of makeup, So why not be inspired by its audacity and dare to splurge for space beauty?

