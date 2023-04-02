Zendaya rocking a saree, Tom Holland gorgeous in a suit at NMACC

Hollywood and Bollywood celebrities arrived at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Center in Mumbai for the second day of the event. While Zendaya dazzled in a blue sequined saree, model Gigi Hadid opted for a white and gold sari. Also with them was actor Tom Holland, who came in a suitable avatar. Read too: Together Zendaya and Tom Holland arrive in Mumbai for the launch of the Nita Ambani Cultural Center



Zendaya and Tom Holland at the NMACC event on Saturday.

Bollywood actors like Malaika Arora also arrived in an impressive ensemble. She was joined on the red carpet by her boyfriend, actor Arjun Kapoor. Apart from them, Bhumi Pednekar and Anusha Dandekar were also captured making their presence felt in dazzling attire during the night.



Tom Holland and Zendaya arrived in India on Friday. Many fans had hoped they would also appear on the red carpet for Friday’s event, but they were disappointed.

Tom appears as Spider-Man/Peter Parker in Spider-Man: No Way Home, while Zendaya plays Mary Jane. In addition to Tom and Zendaya, many other Hollywood stars also arrived in India this week.

Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams and Bridgerton actress Simon Ashley attended luxury giant Dior’s pre-fall fashion show in Mumbai on Thursday.

Also in attendance were Cara Delevingne, Vakvoom Rumsaythong (Mail), Natawin Watanagitivat (Apo) and Karlie Kloss.

The Nita Mukesh Ambani Multidisciplinary Cultural Center opened on Friday, with the aim of showcasing the best of India through music, theatre, fine arts and crafts to the world. It is named after the founder and chairman of the Reliance Foundation, Nita Mukesh Ambani. The cultural center is located within the Geo World Center located in the heart of the Bandra Kurla complex in Mumbai.

It was like a dream, said Nita Ambani during the inauguration of the cultural center.