Zendaya Says She Has Difficulty With Tom Holland’s British Accent: ‘I’ll Never Understand’

The actress zendaya told some curiosities about the relationship he has with the also actor Tom Holland. The two have been together since 2021, but make rare appearances on social media and are reserved about the relationship. affair to preserve privacy.

In conversation with the British newspaper The Sun, however, Zendaya joked about the difficulty she has in understanding Tom’s accent. She was born in Californiaus U.Sand he is a native of England.

The artist said she can’t understand rhyming slang. Rhyming slang refers to an informal British custom of using words that rhyme rather than the word that is usually used when forming a sentence.

“I love the British accent, but as much as Tom tries to explain it to me, I will never understand rhyming slang,” said the actress. “It’s cute when he tells me all the different phrases but I don’t really understand,” she added.

Instagram/@zendaya/Playback Zendaya shared fun facts about her relationship with Tom Holland. Photo: Instagram/@zendaya/Playback

Zendaya also told about the dynamic between the two when it comes to the kitchen and said that they never cook together. “He’s very good in the kitchen, luckily, because I’m very prone to causing accidents. We learned early on that only one of us could be in the kitchen at a time. We’re both obsessed with control, so we can’t be there together,” she joked.

The artists met in 2016, during the recording of Spider-Man: Homecoming. They play the romantic couple Peter Park and MJ in the sequence of features in which the actor lives the hero of Marvel.

The two took over the relationship after being photographed kissing in July 2021. What happened made them choose to keep dating more privately. “Seeing those photos was very strange, confusing and invasive. (…) I think that loving someone is a sacred and special thing and something that should only be experienced by those two people who love each other ”, commented Zendaya to the magazine QA at the time.

Recently, sources close to the couple stated that the artists would be “planning the future”. “Both are in the mood to settle down and are absolutely planning a real future together,” the anonymous source told the magazine. US Magazine.