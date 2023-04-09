Zendaya tells fun facts about dating Tom Holland and highlights differences

The couple Tom Holland and Zendaya met during the recording of the movie “Spider-Man: Homecoming” (2017) | Photo: AFP/Disclosure

Zendaya told some fun facts about her discreet relationship with Tom Holland. The two met during the recording of the film “Spider-Man: Back to Home” (2017) and, after much speculation, with romantic moments between the two, assumed they were together in November 2021.

Even after frequent contact after playing Peter Parker and Michelle Jones, the actress says that the cultural differences between the two still leave her confused – she is from the United States and Tom is English.

“I love the British accent, but as much as Tom tries to explain it to me, I will never understand rhyming slang. I understand the concept, but what do apples and pears have to do with stairs?”, she said in an interview with The Sun newspaper. “It’s cute when he tells me all the different phrases but I don’t really understand.”

Recently, the American press reported that the two are already making plans for the future and thinking about taking a next step, with conversations about marriage. The actress says that their dynamic works – except when it comes to the kitchen.

“He’s really good in the kitchen, which is lucky as I’m very accident prone. We learned early on that only one of us can be in the kitchen at a time because we’re both control freaks so we can’t be there. together.” (Folhapress)

