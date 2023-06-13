Zendaya was turned down by a restaurant in Rome for this reason





It’s nothing new that sometimes a celebrity is thrown out of a restaurant. For example, Gerard Piqué and his friend Clara Chia were recently turned away at a restaurant in Barcelona because the owner was quite a Shakira fan. And this time it’s Zendaya’s turn. The 26-year-old Euphoria actress lives a happy life with ideal son-in-law Tom Holland and usually hardly cares for him juicy stories. So far.

Restaurant in Rome Rejects Zendaya Because of Her Dress

Zendaya was in Italy this past weekend for the opening of Bulgari’s new hotel, Bulgari Hotel Roma. According to TMZ, the actress may not have been allowed to go to a restaurant on Saturday due to a strict dress code that Zendaya won’t be following. The actress wore a casual outfit teamed with beige cargo pants and a black tube top. The Terrazza Borromini restaurant in Rome calls for a smart casual style and according to the restaurant staff the look doesn’t match.

Zendaya’s management responds

Zendaya’s rep, Scott Newman, reacts to the rather embarrassing situation. Pagesix notes that Newman says the position is “completely false.” For example, Zendaya may have realized upon arrival at the restaurant that she had previously eaten at this restaurant, after which she left again to spend her evening elsewhere. According to Newman, the actress’ outfit has nothing to do with the departure.

romance between zendaya and tom

When We Talk About Zendaya, We’re Overjoyed To Pay Tribute romance with Tom Holland. Rumors that the two are dating started during the shooting of the 2017 film “Spiderman: Homecoming” in which the two starred. It wasn’t until years later that the couple confirmed their relationship. While the two keep their relationship very private, we occasionally catch glimpses of the couple on social media.