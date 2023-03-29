Zendaya will receive the award for Star of the Year at CinemaCon 2023, find out details – Portal Famosos Brasil

This Wednesday, the 28th, the director of CinemaCon, Mitch Neuhauserannounced that zendaya will be the person to receive the award from star of the year at the 2023 conference.

The event, which is one of the most important in the American industry as it includes movie theater owners, as well as representatives of movie studios and distributors, who participate with new productions to raise points for exhibition in movie theaters.

The actress was chosen because of her appeal to the public: “In just a few short years, zendaya captured audience attention with her TV performance in ‘Euphoria’ as Rue, and brought audiences to the big screen with her performances in ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’, ‘The Greatest Showman’ and ‘Dune ‘. We couldn’t be more honored to present Zendaya with this year’s CinemaCon Star of the Year award.”declared the director of the event.

beyond the prize emmythe most important of TV, for its role in ‘Euphoria’, zendaya must return to live the character, chaniin ‘Dune: Part II‘, which should debut at the end of the year.

It is also speculated that the actress agreed to star in the film, ‘Cleopatra’after the criticism for the selection of Gal Gadot for the role, but there’s nothing officially confirmed so far.