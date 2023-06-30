Zendaya’s new film ‘Challengers’ captivates the Internet

The internet can no longer keep quiet about ‘Challengers’ ever since the trailer came out a few days ago. A tennis movie starring Zendaya that clearly isn’t just about the sport.

‘Call Me By Your Name’ director Luca Guadagnino’s latest film to release in September: ‘Challengers’. Starring Zendaya and Josh O’Connor (“The Crown”). The trailer of the film was out a few days back and it showed love and drama apart from tennis. Here’s what we know so far about the ‘Challengers’.

What is the story of ‘Challengers’?

The film tells the story of Tashi Duncan (Zendaya), a promising tennis star turned coach due to an injury. As a coach, she has transformed her husband Art (Mike Feist) from a mediocre tennis player into a world-class athlete. To get her out of her recent losing streak, he asked her to play a “challenger” event. This is almost the lowest professional level competition. In doing so, Art comes face to face with Patrick (Josh O’Connor). His former best friend and Tashi’s ex-boyfriend. This game brings back a lot of memories and emotions from the past.

When will ‘Challengers’ release?

‘Challengers’ premiered at the Venice Film Festival. The general public will be able to see it from September 15. It is not yet clear in which countries the film will be released in cinemas and in which countries it will be immediately available on Amazon Prime.

Trailer ‘Challengers’

Watch the promising trailer of the film here.