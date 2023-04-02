ZETA and Cierzo Academy close a collaboration agreement

ZETA and Cierzo Academy join forces to promote the world of esports among the youth of Zaragoza. ZETA, an esports and entertainment club, and Cierzo Academy, a subsidiary of the aforementioned club, have signed a collaboration agreement with the aim of promoting the comprehensive development of Zaragoza youth, promoting belonging to a group of equals and positive values ​​such as respect , overcoming and control.

Both entities will maintain their independence but will join synergies during this year to give a real boost to esports, especially among the city’s youth. Cierzo Esports will become a subsidiary team in the Valorant section of ZETAmaintaining its own identity but associating the ZETA image with its communications and kits.

Among the actions to be carried out are the creation of an image for Cierzo Esports with the concept of a subsidiary together with the ZETA brand, the incorporation of a new Valorant team at the highest possible level, and the live broadcast of ZETA matches. in spaces with a giant screen during the split, in order to create a community of young fans.

The agreement also contemplates the possibility of joint actions such as support from coaches, visits to training sessions, showmatches and collaborations in the ZGamer esports event.

For both entities, this agreement represents an opportunity to strengthen the esports scene in Zaragoza and promote positive values ​​among youth, in line with the mission of both entities.