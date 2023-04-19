ZETA Gaming stalks the VCL lead

ZETA Gaming ranks second in the VCL and stalks UCAM Tokiers, You can’t afford to relax. The handy team has achieved its fourth victory in a row and it seems that it is the only one that can keep up with the Murcians, who have not yet been defeated in the competition.

ZETA punishes the rebels

The hands add their fourth consecutive victory, in this case it was against Rebels Gaming It’s not at its best level.

The duel in Split started off well for the boys ZETA who took the round of pistols. The openkill was for rebelsbut manik with a double kill he put equality and left the round in a 3 vs 3, round that finally closed krysyS. The rebels broke the bonus round of ZETAthey managed to plant the spike in the if you from A and finally phardon he won 1 vs 1 bbreakG.

those of BULD They were very comfortable in defense, they were also successful in the retakes and they managed to take 5 consecutive rounds to put land in the middle. The rebels could not break the defense, and the first half ended with a 9-3 in favor of the hands.

On the change of sides, ZETA sentenced the match comfortably and placed the final 13-5 to continue close to the leadership of the LCV.

The leader against the bottom

UCAM Tokiers continues with the good dynamics and took the victory to continue leading, for his part AYM Esports He is going through a bad situation and still does not know victory.

in the first round UCAM achieved superiority very quickly in the if you of B, and family closed the round with a double kill. AYM he broke the bonus of the university students in Fracturethey entered aggressively if you of B and vinice he took out a double to get superiority. They managed to plant the spike and prevented the defenders from carrying out the retake.

From this moment on, the boys of AYM they were at a great offensive level and took 4 rounds in a row. The strategy was clear, they decisively entered the planting area and played postplant. in the sixth round PHYRN signed a clutch 2 vs 1 very good, to distance themselves on the scoreboard. AYM he went ahead at half-time, but UCAM I would turn it over to the second side.

The university students only 2 rounds in the second half, they were very successful in the offensive game. YuNo He led the singing voice of his team and they managed to come back to make it 13-9.

KPI wants to get out of the mud

KPIs it is not being the same as in the previous one divided, but wants to reverse the situation. He took the win against a Movistar Riders that made things difficult for them.

started in Lotus very plugged in insiderwho signed a 4k in the pistol round defending the if you of B. The riders broke the bonus round with a good offensive attack in B, managed to plant the spike and Pando he got a 3k to take the round.

The two teams competed at a high level, it was a constant give and take. The first half ended 6-6, but in the second the boys from KPIs they would prevail They were quite successful in attack, where the key piece of this good offense was B1SK who got 15 casualties and 4 openkills. The match ended 13-11 for KPIswho wants to get out of this bad situation.

CASE Esports recovers sensations

The negrigualdas got a very important victory against falcons. The Falcons are going through a very bad time and they need wins.

The meeting in Ascent It was pretty even, but in the end CASE managed to prevail. The first two rounds he took falconsin the round of pistols they signed a retake in it if you of A with a triple kill of Guardy. However, CASE prevented the bonus round with a good postplant in a.

The entries of CASE they were quite good, and in many rounds they planted the spike to play the postplant. The first half ended with a 7-5 favorable to the negrigualdas. those of MiniBoo They did not slow down on the second side and finally took the match with a 13-9.

Team Queso eats the robots

The last game of the day was for team cheese who managed to beat Ramboot Club.

The duel in Ascent It was very even where both teams were at a high level. team cheese He was quite successful in the attack, where h1ber It was the key piece of the set. he got 11 kills and 6 of them were openkillsa very important factor when entering the sites.

ramboot was good in the initial rounds, but in the end those of Neptune that they went to rest with a 7-5. In the second half, the level did not drop and the game ended 13-11.

ZETA Gaming continues with the good dynamics and stalks the leadership of the LCV from the second position.