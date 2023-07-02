Zink wins over Rock Werchter: It’s far from broke

The zinc on Rock Werchter could have been many things: a joke that died out long ago, nostalgia that should never have left the past, irony. It turned into something much better.

A little boy’s dream come true, which is usually especially fun for the boys concerned – by then they are already men – themselves. But in Werchter’s grassy Zink, everyone benefits: as the third festival day opens, the band shows that the reunion surpasses the box office. From the genuine gratitude of the group members – never ostentatious or grandiose – what has left is a strong set that holds promise for Lotto Arena next year.

Front man Jonas Meukens. , © Chris Van Exel

“You look good,” said frontman Jonas Mekens. Well thanks, glad you noticed. and that “a little rain isn’t a bad thing”. so be it. There were even balloons and confetti, without distracting or hiding musical ignorance. must be bond of friendship always be the last business card – there was even some good dancing – and the Joker wins the fight over and over again, but songs like Perhaps Come out of that shadow easily.

The foursome now also has enough recognizable songs to build tension throughout the performance. numbers like aura And I think that attracted more and more people in the whole forty minutes, Let me go For many there was only one direction of youth. Zink was warm, sweet-but-not-too-many-and downright fun. Sometimes this is enough to keep a band going.