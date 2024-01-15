Zoe Saldana and Britney Spears sing in a car: This scene from Crossroads tells a hidden story – Cinema News

Finally available for streaming, “Crossroads” remains the seminal film of Britney Spears’ career. And one scene in the film in particular tells the story of the star’s life and the music industry at that time.

Unavailable in streaming in France, Crossroads has finally arrived on a platform. Available on Netflix, Britney Spears’ only film acting experience gives fans past and present the chance to reconnect with the pop star in this romantic road movie.

Nanar for some, iconic film for others, this film, which did not leave the star with very good memories, grossed over $61 million at the box office upon its release in 2002, but received a rating of 1.5 out of 5. Which was honored by the members. Allocine community.

The merits of Crossroads are questionable, despite the presence of stars and future stars in the cast and a script by future prodigy showrunner Shonda Rhimes, who later became showrunner of Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal and Murder, and creator of Bridgerton!

When Britney Spears sang “Bye, Bye, Bye”

But the film represents the 2000s well and smells of nostalgia even more than twenty years after its release. It is particularly essential in the career of Britney Spears, scrutinized by the public and the media her entire life and bearing witness to a certain era, as defended by its director Tamra Davis.

There’s one particular scene in particular that perfectly encapsulates the Crossroads era and the life of Britney Spears: the one where Lucy (Britney Spears), Kit (Zoe Saldana) and Mimi (Taryn Manning) sing “Bye Bye Bye” as the group ” Let’s sing. *NSYNC, which was the boy band of Justin Timberlake, Britney Spears’ boyfriend at the time.

But Ben (Anson Mount), the driver of the car taking them on the road trip, isn’t too happy about hearing this music during his drive. And Tamra Davis explained Entertainment Weekly This order is important:

“(The *NSYNC scene summed up what was happening in the music scene at the time. It was a mix of music that (Ben) wanted to hear, which was Nirvana and alt-grunge, and what girls wanted to hear, Which was *NSYNC, the Backstreet Boys and boy bands. We loved that contrast of radio.”

The director does not remember whether this specific music was already present in the script, but he did his best to recreate the scene as it was: “I think until the last minute we didn’t know if we’d get the rights or not because it was a huge song.”

It’s unclear whether Britney Spears had a hand in including her then-boyfriend’s goodbye song (from whom she split shortly after) in the film, but it takes on a special meaning, considering the singer has spoken about their relationship. The light of what she was able to say in her memoirs the woman inside me Or what might have been revealed in the documentary Framing Britney Spears.

Crossroads Movie is available on Netflix.