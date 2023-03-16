Zoe Saldaña is the only actress in 4 of the 6 highest grossing in the world

The actress Zoe Saldana is making history. She is the only female artist to be present cast in four of the top six grossing of the world.

For those who don’t know, Zoe participated in avatar (2009), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), Avengers: Endgame (2019) and, more recently, was present at Avatar: The Way of Waterwhich surpassed US$ 2 billion in revenue.

In James Cameron’s franchises, the actress is responsible for giving life to Neytiria Na’vi heroine protagonist, who is the daughter of the head of the Omaticaya clan and makes romantic pair with Jake Sully.

In the Marvel Cinematographic Universe (UCM), the artist is member of the Guardians of the Galaxythe adopted daughter of Thanos named Gamora.

Zoe Saldaña made her screen debut in an episode of the series Law & Orderin 1999. The actress also participated in a film as Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl It is Beyond the darkness – Star Trek.

Zoe Saldaña star Avatar

In 1994, the director James Cameron took the first steps of what would be his project more ambitious, avatarwhose first film would only see the light of day in 2009.

The film is remembered as the highest-grossing film in the history of its timein addition to being considered a pioneer of 3D cinemaas well as other techniques for visual effects.

The story takes place in 22nd centurywith humans exploring a ore with conductive properties on a distant moon called pandorainhabited by an alien people, the Na’vi.

In addition to machines, humans interact with these natives through genetically engineered Na’vi bodieswhich are remotely controlled by human brains.

The movie had Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Stephen Lang, Michelle Rodriguez and Sigourney Weaver in the main cast.

Also directed by Cameron, the plot received the first sequel in December 2022.

avatar must have more 3 sequencesplanned for December 2023, 2025 and 2027, in what promises to be one of cinema’s greatest franchises.

