Zoe Saldana looks stunning in new everyday look: Video

Zoe Saldana proves she can rock any look, from classy glamor at a party to easy casual charm for the day.

Tea Avatar The actress uploaded a video on her Instagram account in which the actress herself is showing off her outfit for the day.

In the TikTok-inspired reel, Saldana initially changes out of her outfit pieces before throwing them on a couch.

Her elegant yet casual look included a white crop top with pink oversized pants and matching shoes.

“The kids said the colors of the day were red and pink?” Gotta do it,” Saldana captioned her post.

She paired her style with a red blazer and a multi-coloured patterned tote bag.

As soon as Saldana uploaded the video, fans started writing words of praise for the actress in the comments section.

“Okay, I never thought about putting this outfit together—but you made it work 1000%!” one fan noted.

While someone wrote, “Beautiful as always Zoe!”

set to the tune of Red By STE After completing her look, in the last seconds of the video, Zoe Saldana can be seen sitting on a chair in her living room, caressing her pet dog.