Zoe Saldana says ‘Avatar’ series is going to be ‘crazy’

Remember how big a gap of 13 years there was between the first and second films AvatarS? Don’t think that James Cameron can’t do anything more than this. They already have principal photography wrapped for the third, though it’s still not dropping until next December (unless it gets pushed back again). but what about avatar 4Sleep avatar 5, They probably haven’t been able to see the light of day for quite some time. But at least if one of its stars can be trusted, it will all be worth the wait.

“It’s going to be amazing. ‘Avatar 3,’ it’s going to be amazing, and ‘Avatar 4’ and ‘5,’ it’s just going to be crazy,” Zoe Saldana, who plays Na’vi Neytiri, recently told collider, He continued:

“It’s true. It really happens. (James Cameron) blew our minds. This is his legacy project. We all thought it was ‘Titanic’ and it turns out ‘Avatar’ is his legacy . And for us to be a part of something so unprecedented and groundbreaking, it feels like it’s a legacy for us too. So I’m excited to go back. We go back to work next week, so I’m really looking forward to meeting everyone. “Looking forward to it.”

but why should it be so AvatarStop at 4 or 5? Cameron, who is in his 70s, is planning even more.

“We’ve completely written movie five, and I have ideas for movies six and seven, though I’ll probably be taking over the helm at that point,” Cameron said. People, “The death rate is increasing. But I mean, we’re enjoying what we’re doing. We are liking it. We get a chance to work with great people.”

So perhaps Avatar can continue without Cameron in the director’s chair. The filmmakers also discussed another big issue with the franchise: longtime fans who are a little unhappy with the guy who directed the two films. terminators, one Foreigner (In other words, aliens, abyss, true lieand of course, titanic Now live exclusively on Pandora:

“People always ask us, ‘So why did you keep doing the same thing…’ Why did (George) Lucas keep doing the same thing? (Gene) Roddenberry why did you keep doing the same thing? Because when you connect with people Why would you waste that? Why would you start with something else that might not connect?”

let’s imagine it avatar 3 Will be revealed even after three years in 2025 avatar 2, If Cameron and team keep that click going, 4 Will not be revealed till 2028, 5 In 2031, 6 in 2034, and 7 in 2037. Cosmic stuff! And Saldana herself is already appealing how old she will be when 5 come. And maybe one of them can be called seed carrier,

