zoe saldana Nyota Uhura’s role in all three has been very good star trek films in which she has appeared, and she wants to return for one last ride on the USS Enterprise. As you know, the manufacturer abrams And Paramount Pictures have been trying to get a fourth Star Trek movie off the ground for years, but for some reason, they can’t seem to get things together.

Saldana was asked about this during a recent interview with CB star trek 4and she said:

“I know. I mean, I’ve heard what you hear in the business. I just heard they’re getting ready to do a new thing with a younger type, take it. Like this off It’s done. I don’t know if it’s before or since, but they really still hope to catch all of us veterans and bring us back for one last round. Listen, I know busy schedules. It’s a big deal to engage a whole group of people. But, working with JJ Abrams and for JJ Abrams in Bad Robot was always an amazing and beautiful experience for me. So, if I had the chance to do it one last time, If I get the chance, I would be very grateful.”

Nice to hear, hopefully Abrams can actually get it star trek 4 Above ground. Tea star trek The project Saldana referred to in her comments is directed and written by endorser Todd Haynes seth graham smith ,abraham lincoln vampire hunter,

The film is said to be “an origin story that takes place decades before the 2009 Star Trek film that rebooted the franchise.” The film is in addition to the fourth Star Trek film that Abrams is still trying to get started.