Zoe Saldana’s (Marvel) Mom: Rare Images of Her Sons, Who Look Alike!

Avatar, star trek, Guardians of the Galaxy, the avenger, taste of living…Zoe Saldana’s professional successes are numerous, and her acting talent is well established. On a personal note, she is married to Marco Perego-Saldaña, and they are the parents of three young boys. They first welcomed twins Psy and Bowie, who are now 9 years old. This was followed by their third son, Zain, who turned 7 years old this Sunday, February 18, 2024. The actress is not opposed to the idea of ​​sharing photos of her children on social networks, but she does it very rarely.

Zoe Saldana’s sons look a lot like her

Zoe Saldana recently broke news about Psy, Bowie and Zane. On February 16, 2024, she shared a video of her dearest people, in which her husband and her sons have pride of place. On airplanes, in front of beautiful landscapes, at home… these photos let you see how adorable her three boys are, but also how much they physically look like her! Especially her twins, even though their younger brother has many of the same traits as their mother. The actress captioned the clip with Frank Ocean’s “Lost”, which means “lost”. In the caption, she then comments: “Lost, lost, lost… in the best places, with the best people. Still lost… Amen!”

Zoe Saldana opens up about her role as a parent

Last October, Zoe Saldana talked about her life as a mother during an interview with the magazine People, According to them, being a parent is “The most amazing thing”And she doesn’t take her role lightly. ,We are here for them to decide in life how to live, how to react, how to control themselves, how to improve, how to recover, how to defend themselves. So they keep going Repeat what we do, knowing that we are being watched at all times. It certainly makes us much more observant than we have been in your entire life.”He explained.