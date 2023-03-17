Zombies invade a train full of people and the epidemic starts in a movie on Netflix

zombie invasion (Train to Busan) is a South Korean action/horror film directed by Yeon Sang-ho and starring Gong Yoo, Yu-mi Jung and Ma Dong-seok.

It was released in 2016 and quickly became a box office hit in South Korea.

The plot follows a group of people who are traveling by train to Busan during a zombie epidemic that is destroying the country. The journey becomes even more challenging when they discover that there are zombies on board the train with them.

Gong Yoo plays Seok-woo, a single father who is taking his daughter to visit her mother in Busan.

Ma Dong-seok plays Sang-hwa, a crew chief who struggles to protect his pregnant wife during the trip.

The film was praised for its deft direction, soulful performances and electrifying suspense. In addition, he was also notable for his social theme, which touches on issues such as solidarity, individualism, and courage.

zombie invasion is a masterpiece of the zombie horror genre and is highly recommended for fans of action and thriller movies.

zombie invasion is available at Netflix.

See the trailer: