Zulte Waregem Unpacks: Trainer duo, Ruud Wormer and Jelle Wossen persist despite relegation

Zulte Waregem put their fortunes in the hands of Frederik de Hollander and Davy de Fauve after relegation from the Jupiler Pro League. It announced on Tuesday that the trainer duo would do the honors in the Challenger Pro League. Midfielder Ruud Wermer and attacker Jelle Vossen will also stay at the Elindus Arena for the next two seasons.

In mid-March, Mbaye Leye was fired due to continued poor results, after which D’Hollander and Faul were temporarily appointed as replacements. However, with five matches remaining in the schedule, they have not been able to realize relegation, but they may try to seal promotion again next season with two-time cup winners and former runners-up .

With Vermeer, d’Hollander and de Fauve will have a major trump card in realizing that ambition. The Dutchman, who won the Golden Shoe at Club Brugge in 2017, landed at Essieve last winter’s Mercato and signed a contract for 2.5 years, of which the first six months were on a rental basis. A final switch is usually only in the event of enforcement, but Vermeer describes his adventure as “an unfinished chapter” and “wants to give everything to come back to 1A together with the team and the fans”. is”, he said. The video club posted on its social media channels.

This includes embedded content from social media networks that may want to write or read cookies. You have not given permission for this. Click here to adjust your preferences

Not long after, the news also came that goalkeeper Vosson would remain in the team. The 34-year-old Limburger has scored nine goals this season. “When I was young, my parents advised me to follow my heart,” it seems. “Then you cannot regret a decision. And that the best way to deal with failure is to work hard.”