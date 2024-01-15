Zurich strengthens alliances for the emotional well-being of young people

He 58% The youth population announced in 2022 has suffered some losses mental health disordersAccording to statistics, this figure has increased significantly in four years, as in 2017 it represented 6.25 of this group. Youth Barometer on Health and Wellbeing, in this situation, Princess of Verona Foundation, saint john of god And Z Zurich Foundation with Zurich Insurance They implement their respective intervention programs in institutions to help youth with their emotional well-being.

Aside, saint john of god And Z Zurich Foundation, with Zurich Insurancehe launched Henka Program: Enhancing Emotional Well-Being in March 2023, to affect more than half a million people in Spain by the 2025–26 academic year. Its work focuses on the prevention and promotion of mental well-being in young people between 11 and 16 years Aims to strengthen resilience, and promotes social awareness. for its part, Princess of Verona FoundationWithin the framework of its educational program, with AMPLIFICARTE Applies music and songs as vehicles to promote emotional well-being and train new skills and values ​​in classrooms and other educational contexts. Both programs will come together to provide feedback and increase their impact on the beneficiary educational centers and train the program teachers. “Teacher of the Generation» On behalf of the Foundation and its emerging artists new purpose-driven music and education program «art generation»In Henka’s emotional well-being training sessions, so that they can have more tools to implement their interventions in classrooms.