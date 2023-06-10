ZZ Leiden leads almost the entire first BNXT final against Ostend and reaches for the trophy

The ZZ Leiden defending champion took a huge step towards expanding his BNXT title against a tough finishing Filou Oostende. The Dutch champions beat their Belgian teammates 66-79 in this physical topper. On Sunday afternoon, the second game in this “best of three” will take place in Leiden.

Van der Wurst provided an assist to Jovanovic which led to the opening of the match. Eight points in a row by Collins were a clear Leiden answer: 7–8. In the fifth minute, the referees drew two technical fouls against Ostend players without a restart: ref van Hoey against Tyree and ref Jacobs against coach Jorja. Coincidentally, it was a mixed leading trio with two Belgian referees (Jacobs and Van Hoey) and one Dutch referee (Van Bochove). Leiden raced to 13-18 to 15-25 after seven minutes. By the end of the opening quarter, the margin had narrowed slightly to 21–28. Ostend had already suffered a seven-ball defeat.

With seven points, Vanskas doubled the margin to fourteen units in three minutes: 21–35. After a technical foul for Bleijenberg, Hammond scored to put the visitors ahead 23–38. It took until the last minute before Ostend got the gap down to the ten-point limit (35–43) through Van der Wurst. Van der Wurst added new tension to the game in the second second before the break (41-44) with a bomb. The Dutch game distributor dropped ten points 100% in one and a half minutes.

critical

A And a After an error by Van Bree on Jovanovic, Ostend tied the score at 44–44. Shortly after, Jovanovic called up his third foul after intentionally elbowing Collins. Leiden was dismissed again, taking 0-9. Time-out time has come from Gajarja. Troisfontaines was fouled for flopping and an offensive error. Buysschaert also heard a third error. The Dutch increased the margin to 48–64. Van der Wurst and Biese provided the score at 54–67 after half an hour.

When Vanskas and Hammond made the first baskets of the fourth game slide, the match was in its final turn at 54–71. Leiden easily rebounded more rebounds than Ostend during this period. Gillette still trailed the West Flemish, 64–73, with just over five minutes on the clock. The brawl escalated and resulted in technical fouls for Collins and Beauschart. For example, the referees called five technical fouls in this first BNXT final match, four of which were for Ostend. Leiden’s victory, which led for over 37 minutes, was never in danger. Together Collins, Hammond and van Bree produced 54 of the 79 Dutch scores. Van der Wurst (18 points and 10 assists) had the best figures in Ostend.