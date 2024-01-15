Age Of Empires 2: The Conquerors Full Version Free Download

Age of Empires 2: Conquerors full version free download

Age of Empires 2: Conquerors is a game with new and innovative features. Civilizations such as the Huns, Mayans, Aztecs, Koreans, and Spanish were discovered.

The Barracks is where you can fight 11 types of units. You can also explore seven different techniques, or play on a variety of maps. Four story-based scenarios exploring the history of fictional or historical stories. Each chapter consists of 6 chapters, with increasing difficulty.

The Age of Empires II: Conquerors add-on brings 4 scenarios with the protagonist playing different roles. Players learn about the history of Montezuma II, El Cid, and Attila. The fourth unconnected level of the campaign allows players to watch heroic warriors or participate in famous wars of the time.

Players will participate in the Battle of Paris-Hastings, the Battle of Yamazaki, the Battle of Assencourt, and many other battles. The game mainly focuses on fighting between nations. As the government takes over, players will build their country by mining resources, entering new eras, and expanding their military strength. The primary goal is to destroy the enemy without losing its troops and main buildings.