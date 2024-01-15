Age of Empires 2 updated version free download

The game Age of Empires II: Age of Kings features five story-driven campaigns with sequential levels based on real historical examples. In each game, players are presented with a specific area containing a main building, some workers, and the first batch of materials. Buildings must be constructed using available resources and additional workers must be recruited to build an army. When you fight, there will be some large and small tasks, such as obtaining a certain amount of resources, not losing too many soldiers, building infrastructure, etc.

The main goal is to destroy your opponent by destroying their army and base. Workers help develop the economy, and barracks and smithies allow players to increase and improve the size of their armies. There are several skill levels for artificial intelligence. Users use four types of sources: stone, gold, food, and wood.

They are used to build buildings, create archers, infantry, cavalry, and to upgrade and enter new eras. In order to advance to the next level, prerequisites must be met, which means you’ll be able to master new techniques and recruit more skilled warriors. For example, you can also change the style of the building. From stone to wood.