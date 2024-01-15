Alan Wake’s American Nightmare Download PC Game For Free

Alan Wake’s American Nightmare is a stand-alone experience with a third-person view. You can witness desperate deaths near escapes and overwhelming odds. The story of this game revolves around the writer Alan Wake, known for his mastery in writing and his best-selling books.

Alan Wake American Nightmare Game Download for PC

Name Alan Wake’s American Nightmare Initial release date Platforms Microsoft Windows, Xbox 360 Developer Remedy Entertainment Editor Remedy Entertainment, Microsoft Corporation, Xbox Game Studios, THQ Nordic, Microsoft Studios Modification Single player video game Genders Horror game, Third-person shooter, Adventure Category PC Games >Adventure

His wife had disappeared during a vacation and he makes his way through several pages of a suspense book he probably never wrote. Alan Wake travels through the town of Bright Falls to unravel the mysteries and save the love of his life. Read more below to embark on the exciting journey of Alan Wake with action and a fast-paced psychological thriller.

About this game

This action-packed adventure game was developed by Remedy Entertainment and also published by THQ Nordic and Remedy Entertainment. It was released on May 22, 2012 and can be accessed for free on platforms such as Microsoft Windows and Xbox 360.

Alan Wake’s American Nightmare supports more than 10 languages ​​with an excellent interface, full audio and subtitles including English, German, French, Italian, Spanish, Japanese, Czech, Hungarian, Polish and Russian. Players can enjoy the euphony of playing this exciting new story with hordes of devastating enemies, firepower, and beautiful Arizona locations only in single-player mode.

How to play

The player who plays the protagonist Alan, “champion of the light,” acquires the ability to rewrite reality, to escape from Lake Cauldron in Washington full of darkness. After which he ends up in a small Arizona town called Night Springs, he also soon realizes that he had been missing from the real world for the past two years. The objective idea of ​​Alan Wake’s American Nightmare is to defeat the herald of darkness.

The player is provided with a flashlight and can use certain combat techniques found in the original Alan Wake game. The flashlight must be focused on the enemy to fire weapons such as combat shotguns, crossbows, nail guns and machine guns. Various other weapons can also be acquired by unlocking cases throughout the map by collecting a set of manuscript pages to access the weapons.

Features of this game

Some important features of this game are listed below to fill the player with excitement and generate more desire to play it.

Players can play the full-blown story mode to encounter more enemies waiting to sink the player’s life. Another interesting feature of this game is that weapon availability can only be determined by collecting various pages recovered from story mode.

This fast-paced arcade mode allows the player to fight until dawn. Survival until dawn can be mastered through light and fight mechanics that help the player stay alive throughout the night until the next day. This mode also allows the player to maintain a good score and beat other players on the leaderboards.

Alan Wake’s American Nightmare takes the player through a dangerous and twisted game. In which enemies can stalk the player in the form of shadow disguise to attack and defeat. However, this mode can be won with powerful arsenals of weapons in hand.

The protagonist player encounters several townspeople who come to his aid at the right time to help him stop Mr. Scratch’s missions. Dr. Rachel Meadows, the astronomer, Emma Sloan, the car mechanic, Alan’s friend, Barry Miller’s agent, etc. conclude some of the characters in this game.

Players can enjoy this exciting and thought-provoking story. An Alan Wake veteran can have an extraordinary journey through various game modes that are full of challenges and fun. This game will be a perfect jumping game for new players.

Alan Wake’s American Nightmare: Minimum System Requirements

Operating system: Windows XP SP2

Processor: Intel dual-core 2 GHz or AMD 2.8 GHz

Memory: 2 GB RAM

Graphics: DirectX 10 compatible with 512 MB RAM

DirectX®:10

Hard drive: 8 GB HD space

Sound: DirectX 9.0c compatible

Alan Wake’s American Nightmare: Recommended System Requirement

Windows 7 operating system

Processor: Intel quad-core 2.66 GHz or AMD 3.2 GHz

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Graphics: DirectX 10 or later compatible with 1 GB RAM

DirectX®:10

Hard drive: 8 GB HD space

Sound: DirectX 9.0c compatible

Frequent questions

When was this game released? This game was released on May 12, 2012.

Do you mention two languages ​​in which this game can be accessed? This game can be accessed in French and English.

What is the name of the protagonist of this game? Alan Wake is the name of the protagonist of this game.

