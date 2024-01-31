Alarm raised in central Israel as Hamas claims to have bombed Tel Aviv

Admin 1 hour ago News Leave a comment 68 Views

Clashes intensify: Rocket alarms sound in central Israel. Hamas has claimed to have bombed Tel Aviv.

Amid rising tensions, alarms sounded across central Israel on Monday afternoon, signaling the threat of incoming rockets as clashes intensified in the area, CNN reports.

Reports point to an increase in rocket attacks from Gaza towards Tel Aviv, with Hamas’s military wing claiming responsibility for the bombings. The group justified its attack by citing Israeli military actions in Gaza as the motive, calling them “Zionist genocide against civilians”.

Witnesses in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem reported explosions from a distance, while journalists in Khan Younis saw rockets pelting from the southern city of Gaza.

Most of the rocket warnings were concentrated south or east of Tel Aviv, indicating a widespread threat in the area.

Magen David Adom (MDA), Israel’s emergency response service, said there were no immediate reports of casualties from the rocket attack that targeted central Israel on Monday.

We're on Google News


(TagstoTranslate)alarm

Source link

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

Who was Elena Cornaro Piscopia, the first woman to receive a university doctorate in history

Memorial plaque of Elena Lucrezia Cornaro Piscopia in Venice. Photo: Julia Alegre In VeniceVisible to …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Designed by PlayCrazyGame
© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved