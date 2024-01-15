ALTF4 PC Game Download Full Version (v1.0)

ALTF4 is a 3D third-person permanent death row game that has just been released. The game, developed by Autosave Game and PUMPKIN, earned rave reviews and has been a popular topic on streaming sites. The game is similar to famous racing titles in the mobile gaming industry, but has far superior overall design, aesthetics, and gameplay.

ALTF4 game download for PC

Name ALTF4 Initial release date Platforms Developer Editor PUMPKIM, auto-save game Modification single player Genders Platform game, Indie game, Adventure Category PC Games >Adventure

What is the game about?

The principle of the game is incredibly simple: you must run and not stop at any barriers. As a player, you take on the role of this clumsy knight and run through numerous levels trying to avoid various traps. Oh, and you have an unlimited supply of chickens that you can throw around and use to communicate with the environment around you. This gameplay may seem absurd, but it is a crucial element of the journey.

How to play

The level design is well done and the aesthetics have received a lot of care since you will be massacred in the same area for hours. Fire, jumping, metal balls, and a host of other incredibly unpleasant ways to die can be found in traps. There is a save mechanic that requires you to discover the “Save” sign attached to a balloon and pop it with your chickens before it moves away. If you die, you will return to the sign once, but if you die again before locating a new sign, the game ends.

ALTF4 is an extremely simple game to learn and mechanically simple to master. The only mechanic that requires some skill is making rags, but everything else should be pretty obvious. The main difficulty is overcoming the enormous number of obstacles that stand between you and completion before dying permanently. While there is a mini-save system, the game features a permadeath system, meaning that if you die, you restart from the beginning.

Game Features

Although the game is quite new to the video game market, it has still been able to secure a rather interesting fan base. It owes its success to a series of features that the developers had designed into the game’s interface. Let’s take a look at some of those features.

The game is extremely addictive. It is not a Sprint but a Marathon and therefore you can take your time to enjoy each element of the game that you like.

The game is a good option for casual entertainment. It does not have any complex plot that you have to reveal and explore the progress of the game. A little practice and a little attention are enough to understand and play correctly.

The developers have put a lot of effort into the levels of the game. They are designed to perfectly fit the needs of gamers, regardless of how professional they are.

As also stated above, the game interface is quite simple to understand. All you need is to pay a little attention to the controls and within the first few minutes of playing, you’ll have it all figured out.

Since the game is so simple to understand and equally entertaining and engaging to play, it is obvious that you can play it as many times as you want. You will want to play the game over and over again.

In short, this is one of those games that everyone can play. You don’t have to be a professional gamer who is deeply involved in the world of video games to enjoy this game. All you need to do to enjoy the game is simply play it.

How to Download ALTF4 PC Instructions

Step 1: Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page

Step 2: Click on the Download ALTF4 PC button

Step 3: Your download will start. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com

Stage 4: Download and install the file and then you can install the game

Step 5: With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game

Step 6: After completing the installation, you can enjoy ALTF4 PC for free

If you still have any problems or want to report any bugs, please contact me.

ALTF4 – Minimum system requirement

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system.

OS: Windows 7 SP1 with platform update for Windows 7

Processor: Intel i5-2550K, 3.4 GHz

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Graphics: GeForce GTX 670 | Radeon HD 7950

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 2 GB available space

ALTF4: recommended system requirement

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system.

OS: Windows 10 version 14393.102 or higher

Processor: Intel Core i7-3770, 3.4 GHz

Memory: 16GB RAM

Graphics: GeForce GTX 970 or GeForce GTX 1060 | Radeon R9 290X or Radeon RX 480

Storage: 2 GB available space

Frequent questions

Is the game entertaining? Yes, the game is quite entertaining and once you play it for the first time, you will probably want to repeat it.

How many stages does the game have? The game has a total of five stages.

How much does the game cost? You can buy the game on any popular gaming site for around $2.

