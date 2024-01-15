Assassin Creed Chronicles Free PC Game Download Full Version

Assassin Creed Chronicles video game is one of the best video games released under the Assassin’s Creed series. The game is available on various platforms and offers amazing features to the players while playing the video game. The following article provides all the information one needs to know about this video game before trying it out.

Assassin Creed Chronicles Game Download for PC

Name Assassin’s Creed Chronicles Initial release date April 21, 2015 Series Assassin’s Creed Chronicles Developer Climax Studios, Ubisoft Montreal Platforms Microsoft Windows; Playstation 4; Xbox One; Play Station Vita Genders Platform game, Stealth game, Action-adventure game Editors Ubisoft Category PC games > Action Adventure

If you are a complete newbie to the entire gaming industry, you can check out the article to know what the game is about and the list of features that this game offers to the players while playing this video game. So keep reading the article to know everything about this video game in a very complete way.

About the video game

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles is the best video game composed by Mark Rutherford and Aaron Miller. It is one of the best action-adventure video games that were released under the Assassin’s Creed series. The game is available on various platforms such as Play Station Vita, Xbox One, Play Station 4 and Microsoft Windows.

It uses Unreal Engine 3 and was released on April 21, 2015 on Microsoft Windows, on February 9, 2016 on Xbox One, and on January 12, 2016 on Play Station 4.

The game was released for Play Station Vita on April 5, 2016. It is one of the best video games released under the Assassin’s Creed series. The game has received several reviews, mostly favorable, from various critics and publications. Metacritic has given a score of 69 out of one hundred to this video game in the version for Play Station 4, while it has given a score of 67 out of one hundred to the Xbox One version of this video game.

How to play

The game contains a single-player game mode that allows only one player to play at a time. This is best for that category of people who love to play alone without interrupting other players while playing. Players of this game will have to defeat the enemies. They could hide from enemies or even climb certain areas as their situation requires.

Players have the option to use a variety of weapons. There are a wide variety of weapons that the game provides to players, such as daggers, knives, shoe blades, and many others. It is an open world environment video game that relies entirely on your stealth skills. Assassin’s Creed Chronicles was developed by Climax Studios and published by Ubisoft.

It is one of the best video games for all categories of people. If you are a gamer, you would love this video game. But if you are a newbie, you may find the game a little difficult and yet very exciting. Therefore, it is highly recommended to try this interesting video game as soon as possible to enjoy all the fun of your life and get rid of stress.

As we have understood what the game is about, we can now shift our attention towards the list of features that this game offers to the players while playing the video game. The next section deals with the same. So, keep reading the article to know more about this video game.

Game Features

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles video game offers amazing features to the players while playing the game. Below mentioned are some of the important features that this game offers to the players while playing the game. Take a look at the list of features this game offers before giving it a try.

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles is an action-adventure video game that provides a lot of fun to the players while playing the game. The adventure it contains brings more and more challenges to the players that they must complete while playing. The action and adventure elements of this video game provide more participation to the players.

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles is a single-player video game that contains a single-player game mode. It is one of the best video games that relies on the stealth skills of the players. It is the best option for those people who like to play video games without interruptions from other players in the comfort zone of their room.

The video game provides excellent sound quality that adds more excitement to the game. The better the sound quality, the more able the game will be to retain players’ interest for longer. Assassin’s Creed Chronicle video game offers an excellent soundtrack with incredibly impressive sound quality.

The above video game is the subseries of the Assassin’s Creed franchise. It is inspired by traditional brush paintings. The overall concept of the video game is very attractive and helps attract more and more people towards this video game. The overall concept of using stealth abilities in the game is incredibly impressive. The different civilization theme of this game has brought more fun to the video game.

The features mentioned above are some of the notable features that the game offers to the players. The list of features that this game offers is very long and hence we have just mentioned some important ones in the above section. However, it is highly recommended to try this video game as soon as possible to relieve stress and improve your mood after the busy and hectic schedule of your daily life.

How to Download Assassin Creed Chronicles PC Instructions

If you still have any problems or want to report any bugs, please contact me.

Assassin Creed Chronicles: minimum system requirements

CPU: Intel Core 2 Duo E8200 @ 2.6 GHz or AMD Athlon II X2 240 @ 2.8 GHz

CPU SPEED: Information

RAM: 2GB

OS: Windows 7 SP1 or Windows 8 or Windows 8.1 (32/64-bit versions)

VIDEO CARD: nVidia GeForce GTS450 or AMD Radeon HD5770 (1024 MB VRAM with Shader Model 5.0)

PIXEL SHADER: 5.0

VERTEX SHADER: 5.0

SOUND CARD: Yes

FREE DISK SPACE: 4 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 1 GB

Assassin Creed Chronicles: recommended system requirements

CPU: Intel Core i3 2105 @ 3.1 GHz or AMD Phenom II X4 955 @ 3.2 GHz

CPU SPEED: Information

RAM: 2GB

OS: Windows 7 SP1 or Windows 8 or Windows 8.1 (32/64-bit versions)

VIDEO CARD: nVidia GeForce GTX 470 or AMD Radeon HD5870 or better (1024 MB VRAM with Shader Model 5.0)

PIXEL SHADER: 5.0

VERTEX SHADER: 5.0

SOUND CARD: Yes

FREE DISK SPACE: 4 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 1 GB

Frequent questions

What is the recommended storage space requirement for this video game? It is recommended to have a minimum of 4 GB of available space with 2 GB of RAM.

Is it very expensive to buy a video game? No, the game is not that expensive, especially if you look at the features it offers to players.

What are the different platforms the game is available on? The game is available on various platforms such as Play Station Vita, Xbox One, Play Station 4, and Microsoft Windows.

Can you play the game on computer system? Yes, you can play the game on your computer system.

Is the game available on Flipkart app? Yes, the game is available on the Flipkart app.

This download is 100% free and hosted on the fastest cloud server.