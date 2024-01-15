Assassin’s Creed 2 IOS & APK Download 2024

“Assassin’s Creed 2” IOS and APK Download 2024

This continuation of the story about Desmond Miles, who fell into the care of the contemporary Templars, takes place during the Renaissance between 1476 and 1499. The central character of Assassin’s Creed 2 will be Ezio Auditore de Firenze, a nobleman caught up in the barbaric practices of the Borgia family.

Throughout the course of this third-person action horror film, we’re introduced to the Medicis and learn more about Leonardo da Vinci and Niccolò Machiavelli. In addition, the enemies of our protagonist will be Borgia, Francesco Pazzi and Girolamo Savonarola.

A fierce intellectual war is raging between the two organizations. Object 16 captured Desmond, helped him gain control of his family and develop into a true killer, whereas the Templars, in contrast, simply wanted more information on the Piece of Eden.

The story of the game is based on the conflict between father and brother. Since Ezio was just a child, he fell victim to his parents and siblings because he wanted Pazzi, the main antagonist in the game. After killing all members of the Pazzi family, Ezio discovered that the Templars’ next operation was planned to take place in Venice, where they would be able to use their powers to hunt for the Piece of Eden.