Assassin’s Creed Liberation HD Download Full Version For Free

Assassin’s Creed Liberation HD Download is a popular action-adventure game developed by Ubisoft Sofia and published under the name of Ubisoft. The game is part of the Assassin’s Creed franchise and is available in multiple languages ​​for worldwide play. Assassin’s Creed Liberation HD is available to play in English, French, Italian, German and Spanish. The game was released on January 15, 2014 and since then all the reviews about the game have been mixed.

Assassin’s Creed Liberation game download for PC

Name Assassin’s Creed Release Initial release date October 30, 2012 Platforms PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows, Xbox 360, PlayStation Vita, PlayStation 3, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Developer Ubisoft, Ubisoft Montreal, Ubisoft Milan Editor Ubisoft Composer Winifred Phillips Mode Singleplayer, Multiplayer Category PC Games >Action, Adventure, Multiplayer

What is the game about?

The Assassin’s Creed Liberation HD game comes with the amazing chapter of the Assassin’s Creed saga before the American Revolution coming to all PCs and consoles for the first time. The game now comes with improved graphics and excellent gameplay, making it quite popular among players of this franchise. Assassin’s Creed Liberation HD is known to be the immersive and complete Assassin’s Creed experience. The game is set in the year 1765 with all the events leading up to the American Revolution that warms up the Spanish forces.

How to play

Assassin’s Creed Liberation HD is a game that has some of the best gameplay in the entire series. The game has been designed with the latest cutting-edge technology, which makes it quite popular among players. The game has also been designed so that all game controls work perfectly at all times. All of the different controls in the game are mapped to separate buttons on the keyboard, making it much easier to perform combo shots in the game. If you like this game, make sure you learn all the moves.

Features of the games.

The Assassin’s Creed Liberation HD game has been around for seven years, but it is still quite popular in the gaming community. The main reason why the Assassin’s Creed Liberation HD game is still relevant in 2021 is because of all the features it offers. Here we have listed some of the best features of Assassin’s Creed Liberation HD.

Aveline’s return

Aveline is an assassin loved by all players. The Assassin’s Creed Liberation HD game brings back the Aveline character with much improved moves that make the game quite desirable. All of Aveline’s abilities are something that has been remastered to make the game much more fun.

Experience pre-revolutionary America.

This is a completely new experience in the game because you won’t be able to relate to the United States you know. The game world is highly detailed and is based on the popular AnvilNext engine. Part of the physics of the game is what makes it innovative.

Enhanced gaming experience

Assassin’s Creed Liberation HD game takes full advantage of the new improved hardware and introduces high dynamic range rendering. The HD environment, characters and updated cinematics, the sum of which offers a complete graphical overhaul of the title.

Interactive environment

Assassin’s Creed Liberation HD is an open world game that will allow players to explore the world however they want. The game has an environment that allows players to interact with different objects, making the game feel much more realistic.

Assassin’s Creed Liberation HD game has been around for quite some time now and the developers have made sure to update the game regularly to keep it free from any kind of bugs or bugs. Make sure you play on a large screen to get the full gaming experience.

Assassin’s Creed Liberation: minimum system requirements

CPU: Intel Core i3 2105 @ 3.1 GHz or AMD Phenom 2 X4 955 @ 3.2 GHz

CPU SPEED: Information

RAM: 2GB

OS: Windows Vista SP2, Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8/8.1 (both 32/64-bit versions)

VIDEO CARD: Nvidia GeForce 8800GT or AMD Radeon HD4870 (512 MB VRAM and Shader Model 4.0)

PIXEL SHADER: 4.0

VERTEX SHADER: 4.0

SOUND CARD: Yes

FREE DISK SPACE: 3500 MB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 512M

Assassin’s Creed Liberation: minimum system requirements

CPU: Intel Core i5 2400S @ 2.5 GHz or AMD FX 4100 @ 3.6 GHz or better

CPU SPEED: Information

RAM: 4GB

OS: Windows Vista SP2, Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8/8.1 (both 32/64-bit versions)

VIDEO CARD: Nvidia GeForce GTX 570 or AMD Radeon HD7870 (1250 MB VRAM and Shader Model 5.0) or better

PIXEL SHADER: 5.0

VERTEX SHADER: 5.0

SOUND CARD: Yes

FREE DISK SPACE: 3500 MB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 1250 MB

Frequent questions

What is the minimum RAM requirement for Assassin’s Creed Liberation HD game? The minimum RAM requirement for Assassin’s Creed Liberation HD game is 2 GB.

In what year was the Assassin’s Creed Liberation HD game first released? Assassin’s Creed Liberation HD game was first released in the year 2014.

Under what banner was the Assassin’s Creed Liberation HD game released? The game Assassin’s Creed Liberation HD was released under the name of Ubisoft.

