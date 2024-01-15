Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Download Free Version (v1.5.3 & ALL DLC’s)

Let’s take a moment from the mythical era, let’s play Assassin’s Creed Odyssey. It is a top-level video game, where participants can play the role of any mythological character. Get ready for an incredible journey to a different world, that you cannot imagine. If you like wars and battles, if you love exploring the fictional world, then Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is the perfect platform for all of you. So what’s the delay? When will we be able to explore this fantastic world right now?

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey game download for PC

Name Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Initial release date October 1, 2018 Platforms PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Microsoft Windows, Google Stadia Developer Composer The flight Genders Fighting game, Shooting game, Action role-playing game, Platform game, Non-linear gameplay, Adventure Mode Single player video game Category PC Games >Fighting, Shooter, Action, Adventure, Role-playing games

About Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

The Assassin’s Creed series has ruled the hearts of millions of players since 2018. The first sequel was released on October 5, 2018 and the last one was released in 2019. Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is an open world that has adopted numerous futures such as the role. , numerous fights, great exposition. So, the credit for this amazing game goes to its developer called Ubisoft Quebec and this game was published by Ubisoft. It is based on a fictional story that revolves around real-life events. Assassin’s Creed Odyssey has also received many positive reviews from critics for its creativity.

How to play Assassin’s Creed Odyssey?

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is a simulation game that contains dialogue options and an open platform for various final scenarios. Players must choose between the characters of Alexio and Kassandra, the siblings who are the main characters of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey. You will be surrounded by enemies and in case of any crime such as murder or robbery, be careful that someone can see you; Once you get caught, the game is over. Discover the broken spear of the Spartan king Leonidas I, it can grant you special abilities on the battlefields. Players have relationships with other characters in the game and develop skills to overcome all challenges.

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Features

No doubt, this game is so popular among players all over the world. Assassin’s Creed Odyssey has been designed very skillfully and the amazing features of this game are like the icing on the cake. The tips mentioned below are the important features of this work:

New mode

Eagle Sight Mode was introduced in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, giving players additional abilities. You can explore an entire area simply by highlighting enemies and objects. Now you can use the golden eagle as a companion.

naval combat

In this combat, players can access warships from the Hellenistic era. With this feature, you can easily explore the Aegean Sea. You can make a deal for machinery and also participate in the ‘War System’. If you win, then that region can be yours.

Make choice

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is a choice-based game. Players can play the role of any character and be selective with the action. Likewise, you can also have a romantic relationship with any male or female character.

Skills

Develop various skills while playing Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, be a hunter and attack with bow and arrow. You can also be a warrior to engage in gun fights or be the assassin who hides and takes down silently.

awesome graphics

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey has amazing 3D visuals. The on-screen scenes look more like a real-life event and you can’t take your eyes off the mystical world of this virtual platform.

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is an incredible game that has many layers to it. You can feel the excitement, excitement and complete entertainment on a single platform. So, get ready for an incredible journey to a mythical world, full of surprises. Play the heroic role of your character and let your victory make noise.

How to Download Assassin’s Creed Odyssey PC Instructions

Step 1 : Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page

: Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page Step 2 : Click on the Download Assassin’s Creed Odyssey for PC button

: Click on the Download Assassin’s Creed Odyssey for PC button Step 3 : Your download will begin. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com

: Your download will begin. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com Stage 4 : Download and install the file and then you can install the game

: Download and install the file and then you can install the game Step 5 : With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game

: With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game Step 6: After completing the installation, you will be able to enjoy Assassin’s Creed Odyssey for PC for free

If you still have any problems or want to report any bugs, please contact me.

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey: minimum system requirements

Operating system Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64-bit versions only)

AMD FX 6300 3.8 GHz processor, Intel Core i5 2400 3.1 GHz, AMD Ryzen 3 1200 (SSE 4.1 or higher support required)

AMD Radeon R9 285 (2 GB VRAM with Shader Model 5.0) or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 video card

RAM 8GB

Hard Drive Space 46 GB available hard drive space

DirectX DirectX 11

Sound DirectX 9.0c compatible sound card with the latest drivers

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey: recommended system requirements

Operating system Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64-bit versions only)

AMD FX-8350 4.0 GHz processor, Intel Core i7 3770 3.5 GHz, AMD Ryzen 5 1400 (SSE 4.1 or higher support required)

AMD Radeon R9 290X (4 GB VRAM or more with Shader Model 5.0) or better or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 (4 GB) video card

RAM 8GB

1080p resolution

Hard drive space 46 GB available hard drive space

DirectX DirectX 11

Sound DirectX 9.0c compatible sound card with the latest drivers

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Recommended 4K Settings – High Preset (30 FPS)

Windows 10 operating system (64-bit versions only)

AMD Ryzen 7 1700X 3.8 GHz Processor, Intel Core i7 7700 4.2 GHz (SSE 4.1 or higher support required)

AMD Vega 64, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 (8 GB VRAM with Shader Model 5.0) video card

RAM 16GB

4K resolution

Hard Drive Space 46 GB available hard drive space

DirectX DirectX 11

Sound DirectX 9.0c compatible sound card with the latest drivers

Frequent questions

Is Assassin’s Creed Odyssey suitable for children? No, this game has solid content.

Can I play this game with my friends? No, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is a single-player game.

Can I play it on my tablet? Yes, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey can be played on tablets.

