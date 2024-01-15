At least one person dead and several missing after avalanche in Ecuador

One dead, several missing as avalanche hits Ecuador’s capital

At least one person was killed and several were reported trapped after an avalanche in the La Gasca sector in the central-west of the Ecuadorian capital on Tuesday afternoon. QuitoA neighborhood that was already affected by a powerful flood in late January 2021, which killed 29 people.

He ECU-911 Integrated Security Service It was reported via social networks that, according to preliminary reports from police units deployed at the site, due to the flow of mud and stones, “one person has died and people are trapped.”

Sources from rescue organizations even warned that another hiker could have died due to the avalanche, although they indicated that it was not possible to confirm this as work was still underway to remove material deposited by the current. Continuing.

The municipality of Quito explained in a statement that in view of the overflow recorded in the El Tejado ravine due to very heavy rains, emergency care units have been transferred to the La Gasca sector, especially with teams from the fire department. Also evaluating the impact left by the natural phenomenon.

Furthermore, the Quito Mayor’s office indicated that “Integrated Command Post in SectorCoordinating emergency response operations.

He said that many roads around the sector have been closed due to the avalanche, but said that the public transport system has not been affected.

The mayor of Quito, Pavel Muñoz, in his statement network He indicated that emergency teams of the municipality have been deployed in the La Gasca neighborhood, but clarified that the natural phenomenon of this Tuesday is of “smaller amplitude” than those recorded in January 2022.

On January 31 of that year, a major flood buried the peace of the La Gasca neighborhood and the neighboring area of ​​La Comuna, killing about thirty people.

On that occasion, an unexpected storm caused a massive landslide that came down a ravine and violently affected many houses and especially the La Comuna playing field.

The flow affected 32 houses, causing another seven to collapse as well as the enclosures of other houses, while officials then reported that they had removed more than 18,000 cubic meters of soil from the affected area.

(with information from EFE)