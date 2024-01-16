Atlanta Falcons interview Bill Belichick for head coaching position

The Falcons announced they interviewed Bill Belichick, the coach’s first known interview since leaving the Patriots.

The Atlanta Falcons officially expressed their interest in Bill Belichick, the coach who delivered the worst and most painful defeat in their history.

The Falcons announced they have interviewed the former head coach of the New England Patriots for their vacant coaching position, marking Belichick’s first interview since their mutual decision to end his relationship with the Patriots last week.

Belichick, 71, has been a coach in the NFL for 29 seasons, 24 of them in New England and five with the Cleveland Browns, and has a record of 302-165, winning six Super Bowl rings with the Patriots. One of those wins came against the Falcons, when New England overcame a 28–3 deficit in the LI version to win 34–28 in overtime.

Bill Belichick earned his place as one of the winningest coaches in NFL history during his 24 seasons leading the Patriots. EFE/EPA/CJ Gunther

Belichick’s name was mentioned by Falcons owner Arthur Blank and franchise CEO Rick McKay during a press conference after they fired coach Arthur Smith after spending three seasons with the team.

Similarly, the names of Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin, Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams, and Kyle Shanahan of the San Francisco 49ers were mentioned, not as potential candidates for the head coaching position in Atlanta but as examples of continuity and foresight. In form of. -Duration.

When Belichick and Patriots owner Robert Kraft announced that the coach would no longer be with the team, Kraft indicated that Belichick still wanted to coach in the NFL.

Belichick ranks third in NFL history for wins (302), behind George Halas (318) and Don Shula (328). He is also the coach with the most playoff wins, with 31, eight more than Andy Reid. Combined, Belichick has 333 wins, 14 fewer than Shula’s 347.