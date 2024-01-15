Battlefield 1 Free Download Full Game PC

Battlefield 1 is a wonderful game developed for Microsoft Windows PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The game is developed by EA DICE and published by Electronic Arts. The game is played from the first-person perspective which is a shooting game and is the fifteenth installment of this particular game series.

Battlefield 1 game download for PC

Name Battlefield 1 Initial release date October 21, 2016 Engine Freezing Composer Johan Söderqvist Producer(s) Aleksander Svendal Grøndal Platforms PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows Developers EA DICE Category PC Games > Shooting

The game takes the person to ancient times, where several historical events took place, such as World War I and World War II. The game is inspired by several historical events and players will be asked to please their opponents on the battlefield. The game has amazing features that help the player to get addicted to this game.

About

The Battlefield 1 game is played from the first-person perspective. When the game is played during single-player campaigns, there are a total of six characters starring in a first-person perspective spread across 6 chapters.

The important part of the game is that it takes place in the year 1918, the year the First World War began. Players will have to take control of different people and will be in a position to defend the German who is from France. Initially, the player will have to start from the first line. An important part of the game is that the player will have to survive for long hours and fight against German soldiers.

In case the player is attacked by the opponent, he will lose the game. If the opponent successfully survives the game, the player will be given an artillery barrage and the perspective of the game will change to a different soldier. One of the unique features of this game is that during the game, a narrator who is an anonymous anniversary gift comments on the nature of the battle and the soldiers who die are controlled by the player.

How to Play

Battlefield 1 has attractive gameplay, which makes the game interesting for the player. Multiplayer in Battlefield 1 offers the player several options that make the game more interesting. In this version of the game, many new modes are added to the game.

Like the previous version of Battlefield 1, this game is also based on first-person mode and shooting gameplay. The key feature of the game is that it involves teamwork. It plays an important role for the player to win the game. The game is inspired by historical incidents and represents the period of World War I.

The game allows the player to make use of weapons including submachine guns, bolt-action rifles, automatic pistols, artillery, semi-automatic rifles, flamethrowers, etc., to combat the enemies in the game. The play also has the option of using poison gas to attack the enemy. There is something called melee combat in this game which allows the user to use melee weapons including trenches, sabers, shovels and clubs which have been recently introduced in this game.

Battlefield 1 designer Daniel Berlin has said that the campaign mode of this game can accommodate larger open environment challenges than previous versions of this game. Games are played in this player to control multiple characters, especially during campaigns. Should the player die, the operation’s soldiers will take control and reload from a checkpoint. The entire gameplay of the game gives the player the feeling of fighting on a battlefield.

Characteristics

Battlefield 1 has several features including single-player and multiplayer modes. The multiplayer mode of the game has a support diameter of more than 64 players. This is a completely new feature that has been adopted by this version of the game. Some of the key features are listed below

Conquest is one of the notable features of the game in which the player’s team will capture certain objectives and earn points on the map, which is based on the objectives that the team has. If a teen suffers a major deficit, it allows the player to make use of a vehicle called the Behemoth class.

Rushing is an important feature of the game played between the attacking team and the defeated team. In this game, the attacking team has some respawns who will have to try to place bombs on the Telegraph location which is located near the map.

This is a new multi-map game feature that stimulates war campaigns. The team that is attacking will control the battalion with the respawn ticket rush feature. You will have to advance through all the sectors that are mentioned on the map along with the checkpoints. This health team counts successfully if you clear all maps without being defeated by the opposing battalion.

Which pigeon also says a new game feature that captures the opposing battalion’s war flag? The two opposing teams will have to try to capture the carrier pigeon that is used to signal artillery fire. Immediately after capturing the pigeon, the player will have to defend and send a message to the opponent.

Supply drops are a feature added in this version of the Game series. The game’s supply delivery mode is inspired by the Eastern Front of the world war series that took place in the year 1918. Both teams will need supplies to continue the war. The supply delivery function will provide supplies such as medical vehicles, ammunition, and transportation services for elite classes. Health service is a very important aspect when it comes to Battlefield. And this has been offered by the in-game supply delivery feature.

Shock Operation is a mode that was adopted into the game in 2018. Buy operations are faster, shorter, and can only be played on a single map. There are five different maps available in Battlefield 1 mode. Battlefield 1 maps are called Lupkow Pass, Giant’s Shadow, Zeebrugge, etc.

Battlefield 1 shooting game that will transport the person to the historical incidents that occurred in the last century. It is an amazing game that will keep the player entertained throughout the battle. It is a game you must try.

How to download Battlefield 1 instructions for PC

Step 1 : Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page

: Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page Step 2 : Click on the Download Battlefield 1 PC button

: Click on the Download Battlefield 1 PC button Step 3 : Your download will begin. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com

: Your download will begin. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com Stage 4 : Download and install the file and then you can install the game

: Download and install the file and then you can install the game Step 5 : With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game

: With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game Step 6: After completing the installation, you will be able to enjoy Battlefield 1 PC for free

If you still have any problems or want to report any bugs, please contact me.

Battlefield 1: minimum system requirements

Processor: Core i5 6600K / AMD FX-6350

CPU SPEED: Information

RAM: 8GB

OS: Windows 7 64-bit, Windows 8.1 and Windows 10

VIDEO CARD: DirectX 11.0 compatible video card with 2 GB VRAM (AMD Radeon HD 7850 / nVidia GeForce GTX 660)

PIXEL SHADER: 5.0

VERTEX SHADER: 5.0

FREE DISK SPACE: 50 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 2 GB

Battlefield 1: recommended system requirements

CPU: Intel Core i7 4790 / AMD FX 8350 Spectrum

CPU SPEED: Information

RAM: 16GB

OS: Windows 10 64-bit or later

VIDEO CARD: DirectX 11.0 compatible video card (AMD Radeon RX 480 4GB / nVidia GeForce GTX 1060 3GB)

PIXEL SHADER: 5.1

VERTEX SHADER: 5.1

FREE DISK SPACE: 50 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 4 GB (GeForce 3 GB)

Frequent questions

What type of game is Battlefield 1? Battlefield 1 is a first-person shooter game.

Is it possible to play Battlefield 1 in multiplayer mode? Yes, the player can play the Battlefield 1 game in multiplayer mode.

Is Battlefield 1 available on Microsoft Windows platform? Battlefield 1 is available to players on the Microsoft Windows platform.

