Battlefield Hardline PC Download Free Full Version

Battlefield Hardline is a popular action game developed by DICE and published under the name Electronic Arts. The game has been a part of the Battlefield franchise. The Battlefield Hardline game was first released on March 16, 2015 and since then all the reviews have been mostly positive. The game is available in multiple languages, including English, French, Italian, German, and Spanish. Players will be able to play Battlefield Hardline in single-player mode and online player versus player mode.

Battlefield Hardline Game Download for PC

Name Battlefield Hard Line Initial release date March 17, 2015 Platforms PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows, Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, Xbox One Developer visceral games Editor electronic arts Engine Freezing Series Battlefield Category PC Games >Action

What is the game about?

The Battlefield Hardline game is surrounded by strategy, speed and history. These three are considered the central pillars of the Battlefield Hardline game. Players will play as police officers in the game and fight against criminals. Players will also be able to plan different bank robberies and get away with it before the police take down the crew. The game is quite intense and players will always have to be ready for action at all times. The game is available to play in multiplayer mode, which makes it much more interesting.

How to Play

Battlefield Hardline is a game that has been around for almost 6 years, but its gameplay is still considered quite fun and enjoyable to play. The developers of the game have kept the gameplay up to date by providing regular updates of the game. When the game was released in 2015, all the controls in the game were developed with the latest technology, making it quite intense and fun. All the controls in the game have been assigned separate buttons so that players can experience the game in a much easier way.

Game Features

The Battlefield Hardline game has been around for almost six years and is still considered popular among action game lovers. The main reason why the Battlefield Hardline game remains popular is because of all the great features it offers to players. Here we list some of the best features of Battlefield Hardline game.

Premium Membership

Battlefield Hardline comes with premium membership benefits with the help of which players will be able to enjoy 12 additional gold battle packs. This will help players get more XP boosts and customize items as per their needs.

4 expansion modes

The Battlefield Hardline game now has a total of four expansion modes that players will be able to explore. The four expansion modes will come installed in the game. The four modes are criminal activity, theft, escape and betrayal. Be sure to explore all four.

strong plot

The plot of the game is quite solid and will keep players on the edge of their seats at all times. There will be multiple twists and unexpected actions when players play in multiplayer mode. Make sure to explore the story mode to clearly understand the plot.

Open world game

There aren’t many good open world games available to play right now. Most people love to explore and interact with their game environment and this game offers the same. Make sure you explore the world around you because it is quite interactive.

The main objective of the Battlefield Hardline game is to successfully complete a bank robbery. It’s not easy to do, but players will have to come up with a strategy for it. Play with various muscle cars and scare the people around you with all your automatic machine guns.

How to Download Battlefield Hardline PC Instructions

Battlefield Hardline: minimum system requirements

Processor: Athlon II/Phenom II 2.8 GHz, Intel Core i3/i5 2.4 GHz

CPU SPEED: Information

RAM: 4GB

OS: WINDOWS VISTA SP2 64-BIT (with KB971512 update)

VIDEO CARD: ATI Radeon HD 5770 (1 GB), NVIDIA GeForce GTX 260

PIXEL SHADER: 4.0

VERTEX SHADER: 4.0

FREE DISK SPACE: 60 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 1 GB

Battlefield Hardline – Recommended System Requirements

CPU: INTEL QUAD-CORE CPU, AMD SIX-CORE CPU

CPU SPEED: Information

RAM: 8GB

OS: WINDOWS 8 64-BIT (with KB971512 update)

VIDEO CARD: AMD Radeon R9 290, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 760

PIXEL SHADER: 5.0

VERTEX SHADER: 5.0

FREE DISK SPACE: 60 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 3 GB

Frequent questions

When was the Battlefield Hardline game first released? The Battlefield Hardline game was released on March 16, 2015.

Under what banner was the Battlefield Hardline game published? The game Battlefield Hardline was published under the name Electronic Arts.

Can we play on a 32-bit operating system? No, we cannot play Battlefield Hardline game on a 32-bit operating system.

