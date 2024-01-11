Behati Prinsloo’s Ellen interview hits in a different way after Adam Levine’s text message cheating scandal

highlight Fans have a different take on Behati Prinsloo’s Ellen interview after learning about Adam Levine’s affair rumors.

Before the cheating rumors surfaced, Behati Prinsloo shared a funny story about Adam Levine on The Ellen Show.

Fans are furious over Adam Levine’s alleged cheating scandal and believe he pulled the plug on The Ellen Show.





After Adam Levine affair rumors resurface, fans have a different view of Behati Prinsloo Ellen Interview. Like every magical love story, it’s always interesting to discover new, little details about celebrity couples.

Connected Does Adam Levine’s wife have affairs with other women in his life? Adam Levine’s wife Behati Prinsloo has a close relationship with her mother and some, but not all, other women who are important to him.

Behati Prinsloo shares a funny story about her husband the ellen show Long before rumors of cheating surfaced. But fans can’t stop looking at Adam Levine in a different light after rewatching an interview with Behati Prinsloo. the ellen show,





Behati Prinsloo took a little trip down memory lane on The Ellen Show

Adam Levine surprises his wife on The Ellen Show

via youtube

After tying the knot, Levine and Prinsloo decided to start a family. Behati Prinsloo’s Instagram shows her family’s lifestyle. They welcomed their first daughter, Dusty Rose, in 2016. The Victoria’s Secret model opened up about a funny incident that happened during the birth of her first daughter with Adam Levine.

Behati Prinsloo appeared the ellen show During a special program in which a woman who became a mother for the first time was shown. Being the mother of two daughters at the time, the model had some advice for viewers. She started by explaining that she had an elaborate birth plan for her first child. Behati laughed heartily and said that nothing went according to plan. Her first advice to first-time mothers was to avoid overthinking and go with the flow.

The supermodel revealed that she didn’t plan on giving birth at home, despite hiring a doula and planning to give birth at home.

She also revealed that before going to the hospital, Adam ordered pizza and pasta and ate everything in one sitting. Behati did not feel like attending the feast; Her stomach felt full and she was already in pre-natal stage.

Connected Here’s What Behati Prinsloo Would Be Worth (Without Adam Levine) Behati Prinsloo’s bank account will remain pretty healthy, even if her cash has been split from Adam Levine.

“We finally got to the hospital, and I waited a really long time to get to the hospital, so I couldn’t get the full epidural, but now I’m very happy with it,” the supermodel explained. So, the entire time I was in labor, Adam literally had to go to the bathroom. The audience laughed a lot in anticipation of the story.

“And after Dusty’s born, he says, ‘Is there a bathroom over there?’ And the nurse shows him the bathroom in the delivery room, and he says, ‘That’s not going to happen, I need the far bathroom.’

The Namibian native concluded her story by saying that this was the day she discovered that her husband was a nervous eater. Soon after the laughing subsided, Adam Levine surprised his wife with a bouquet on Mother’s Day in appreciation of the mother of his children.

“I can’t believe I’m sitting there and watching you tell me the story of almost soiling my pants,” the “Payphone” hitmaker said.

What viewers and fans thought about the interview

Fans thought Adam Levine was a total surprise on The Ellen Show

Via: Instar

This interview aired a few months before rumors of an affair, where Adam was the subject of public scrutiny. Sumner Stroh, an Instagram model, publicly accused Adam Levine of cheating on his wife.

Follow this section the ellen show, fans do not shy away from expressing their disdain. One viewer could not understand why Levin decided to cheat on his wife because, according to him, Behati seemed to be a good person inside and out.

Another fan was outraged, saying that the supermodel seemed to be a humble and wonderful person, while her husband had the opposite character traits. Many viewers sympathized with Behati and lamented that she deserved better than the ridicule she had to endure when she was pregnant with her third child during rumors of Levin’s affair.

While the interview with Ellen DeGeneres took place long before the rumors flooded the Internet, viewers got a chance to rewatch the interview and see Adam Levine from a different perspective. Most felt that he had created the whole surprise and condemned him for his showmanship.

Still, it seems Behati Prinsloo is sticking by Adam Levine and ignoring the trolls amid the furore.

Connected Here’s How Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Live Modestly in a $32 Million Mansion Their home was recently featured in Architectural Digest, and fans were stunned by the simplicity of their lifestyle

Fans may be right to be angry over Adam Levine’s alleged cheating scandal

Adam Levine allegedly accused of having sex with different women

The Things/Ellen DeGeneres Show

When Sumner Stroh took to TikTok to expose the “Sugar” singer, the action inspired many women to come forward and share their ordeal with the singer. Alana Zabel is one of a handful of women who came forward to accuse Adam of having sex with her; She was Adam’s yoga instructor from 2007 to 2010.

While the Maroon 5 singer was not married to Behati at the time, Zabel found his actions inappropriate and quite insulting.

Yet another woman, Ashley Russell, who was a 21-year-old student at the time, came forward to accuse Adam of having sex with her on Instagram. She noticed that Levine liked her booty stories on Instagram. The student eventually warned the singer that he would be in trouble if he continued to have sex with her.

With all of these women coming forward with stories of Adam Levine approaching them in a flirtatious manner, fans couldn’t help but look at them from a different perspective. At the moment, Behati Prinsloo has not commented on this scandal, but she is still with Adam Levine.