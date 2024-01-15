Benefits of version 2.0 of Todos, Picta and Apps

After several announcements, the new 2.0 versions of the popular Cuban applications Todos, Picta and Apklis are finally available. Each presents its own attractive design and releases interesting features.



Details about the update were offered in the voice of Communications Minister Mayra Arevich Marin.

The Executive announced changes to the applications in relation to the 19th edition of the Informatics 2024 programme. “With them, safe navigation will be possible, promoting Cuban content and designed for the national public.”

todos 2.0

Version 2.0 of Todus shows a notable visual change from a reconceptualization based on current and modern design patterns. Now, a clean environment is offered that suits needs and preferences.

The update allows you to configure battery saving on the phone as well as how to download content.

As if that wasn’t enough, Secure Folder appears to save conversations and view states for up to 48 hours for shared text and images.

toDus 2.0 allows for reactions in conversations as well as interactions with interacting entities. The well-known platform now introduces new functionalities in group channels.

It already supports the function of multiple administrators, allows you to edit files before sending and includes catalogs of up to ten products. What’s new in ToDus 2.0 mainly includes conversational bots for companies.

Picta 2.0

In the case of Picta 2.0 you can now request your own channels with the possibility of monetizing the content.

You will have a new administration for channel managers and publishers with advanced tools and better features. This will improve management by accessing accurate metrics and extended customization options, in addition to the Android TV option.

Apklis 2.0

Finally, Apklis will have an interface change that will be more viable, especially when searching for content by category. An automatic update will be applied from this version.