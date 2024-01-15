Black Mirror 2 PC Game Download Full Version (v1.0)

Have you ever heard of or experienced paranormal activities? Can you imagine being in a haunted house?

Take the opportunity to play this unexpected game. Play and have fun with Black Mirror II and be one of the walking dead. Paranormal activities are really horrible and spare no one. When things are so crazy and scary, why wait? Play Black Mirror II, just like you watch horror movies, horror comics and everything related to scary stories. These experiences you should have, so experience Black Mirror ii.

Black Mirror 2 game download for PC

Name black mirror 2 Initial release date Platforms Developer Editor DTP Entertainment, THQ Nordic Series black mirror Genders Adventure game, Adventure Category PC Games >Adventure

What is the game about?

Black Mirror II is the new hot topic in the world of video games. This game is presented to entertain the players who are completely interested in horror content. Can you assure me that you will be brave enough until the end? One click and enter the spooky virtual world.

Cranberry Productions has developed Black Mirror II. THQ Nordic published the game and it was released on February 8, 2011. The game is formulated with excellent features and plots.

Rescue your best friend in this game and fight with the invisible. He is scarier than he looks.

How to play Black Mirror II?

Participate in Black Mirror II. It’s less than a Hollywood movie; will take you to a creepy mansion full of paranormal activities. There are so many things that you will experience in this game. He plays the character of Darren Michelle, the protagonist. The main motto of the game is to find Angelina, Darren’s best friend.

From the start of the game to the beginning, the participants have to face many challenges. The game takes place in multiple locations and has many challenges and tasks. Black Mirror II tasks must be completed on time to win the game.

Features of Black Mirror II

A game without interesting features is not worth it. The developer has included all the interesting features in Black Mirror II to make it more attractive. Once you start the journey, there is no way to turn back. Check out all the cool features of the game:

The visual effects of this game will amaze you. Black Mirror II features a 3D effect to make this game more realistic. The locations and the characters: everything seems perfect. You will be scared after seeing the dark rooms and ghosts.

Multiple characters and location.

Delight your eyes and soul with more than 40 characters. In Black Mirror II, players have to interact with many characters and visit more than 100 locations. Go to the forest, the temple, the cemetery and many more places.

Black Mirror II consists of six different chapters. You will not get bored with these games because there are many things to entertain the players. Keep advancing in the game to learn all the secrets and discover Angelina.

Black Mirror II is full of challenging mini-games and puzzles. Try them all to sustain the journey. Mini games are for additional fun.

The ending of Black Mirror II may surprise everyone. So, witness these epic scenes and experience the journey virtually. Enjoy interacting with the characters and have a meaningful day finding Angelina. Black Mirror II offers a truly chilling experience, but is still a reasonably fun area for players.

How to Download Black Mirror 2 PC Instructions

Step 1 : Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page

: Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page Step 2 : Click on the button Download Black Mirror 2 for PC

: Click on the button Download Black Mirror 2 for PC Step 3 : Your download will start. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com

: Your download will start. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com Stage 4 : Download and install the file and then you can install the game

: Download and install the file and then you can install the game Step 5 : With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game

: With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game Step 6: After completing the installation, you will be able to enjoy Black Mirror 2 PC for free

If you still have any problems or want to report any bugs, please contact me.

Black Mirror 2 – Minimum system requirements

Operating system: Windows XP SP3

Processor: Pentium IV 1.4 GHz or faster

Memory: 512 MB RAM

Graphics: 128 MB VRAM

DirectX: Version 9.0

Storage: 2 GB available space

Sound card: DX9

Black Mirror 2: recommended system requirements

Operating system: Windows 10

Processor: Pentium IV 1.4 GHz or faster

Memory: 512 MB RAM

Graphics: 128 MB VRAM

DirectX: Version 9.0

Storage: 4 GB available space

Sound card: DX9

Frequent questions

How many locations appear in this game? Black Mirror II will allow you to move through 100 different locations.

How many players can participate in Black Mirror II? Only one player can participate in this game.

Do I need to buy the game? Yes, you have to pay to download Black Mirror II.

