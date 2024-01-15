Bomb Squad Academy PC Game Download Full Version (v1.5)

Try to save the world with just one wire at a time in Bomb Squad Academy, which is a puzzle-based game where you have to continue defusing bombs in a given period. Continue analyzing the operation of electrical panels and recognize how a detonator can be deactivated. You must be very careful when cutting the wrong wire or changing the wrong switch that can cause the pump to trip.

Bomb Squad Academy Game Download for PC

Name Bomb Squad Academy Initial release date March 28, 2017 Platforms Microsoft Windows, Linux, macOS Developer Systemic games Editor Systemic games Modification single player Genders Indie game, Casual game, Simulators, Strategy Category PC Games >Strategy

What is the game about?

The game consists of solving different puzzles and progressing through the game. As you progress, you will face many challenges and you will have to overcome them. If you like puzzles and adventure games, you must try it. To know more about this amazing game including its gameplay and features, read this post till the end as it will tell you everything you need to know.

How to play

The gameplay of this game is easy but interesting. It requires you to face various challenges in the game as you progress and perform new tasks. It is a single-player game that can provide all the thrills and excitement that you can expect from a game of this type.

Main features of the game.

There are too many good things about this game and one of them is the features. Here are some important features of this game:

There are many new puzzles in the game. The player must solve these puzzles and maintain progress in the game. All puzzles are different from each other and unique in terms of theme and background. You will not be bored when you play this game because you will be able to solve new functions in each level of the game.

Many new levels have been included in this game. The game continues for a long time with so many levels. Each level has something new for players, including characters, themes, graphics, and many other things. There are numerous levels in this game and the game does not end soon.

There are high definition graphics and visuals in this game and these graphics can make you feel like you are in a real world which is not just about games. Everyone loves to play games with great graphics and consider this game is here to grab your full attention. It offers very high quality developer graphics that does not create any lag in the game.

There is a lot to explore in this game. You can continue exploring endlessly until the game ends. Exploration continues through different levels and stages of the game. As you explore, you will find many rewards in the form of chests and rewards that you can use to advance in the game.

Bomb Squad Academy is a very popular game series title. It includes many interesting features that are the main reason why players enjoy playing it so much. It is a puzzle game that incorporates real-time elements and much more than you can expect from a game of this type.

How to Download Bomb Squad Academy PC Instructions

Step 1 : Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page

Step 2 : Click on the Download Bomb Squad Academy PC button

Step 3 : Your download will begin. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com

Stage 4 : Download and install the file and then you can install the game

Step 5 : With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game

Step 6: After completing the installation, you will be able to enjoy Bomb Squad Academy PC for free

Bomb Squad Academy – Minimum System Requirement

Operating system: Windows 10/8.x/7/Vista/XP

Processor: 2.0 GHz

Memory: 2 GB RAM

Graphics: 512 MB

DirectX: Version 9.0

Storage: 500 MB available space

Bomb Squad Academy – Recommended System Requirement

Processor: Information

CPU SPEED: 2.0 GHz

RAM: 2GB

Operating system: Windows 10/8.x/7/Vista/XP

VIDEO CARD: Graphics card with 512 MB

FREE DISK SPACE: 500 MB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 512 MB

Frequent questions

Who is the developer and publisher of this game? The developer and publisher of this game are systemic games.

When was the game released? The game was released on March 28, 2017.

What is the title of this game series? The title of this game series is Bomb Squad Academy.

