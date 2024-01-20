Breaks his contract and moves to Manchester United

2024-01-20

Manchester City The club suffered a crushing blow this Saturday after confirming that one of its most important figures in the organization was leaving for the eternal city rival. The ‘city dwellers’ have lost a fundamental part of the sports project.

since 2006, Omar Berada He was the director of football operations city ​​football group And the English team. His main task was to establish the city’s sports team and he maintained a very close relationship with it. pep guardiola,

“I couldn’t be in a better place because these years we were in bad, bad times and the people close to me, starting from the organization, Khaldoon Al Mubarak, CEO Ferran Soriano and Omar (Berada), supported me. These bad times… it’s the people who really matter,” DT announced when he extended the renewal until 2025.

After eight years in the unit, Omar Berada He decided to resign permanently from his post at City. And he did so to accept a new position: to become executive director of sports and Manchester United,