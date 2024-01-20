Breaks his contract and moves to Manchester United

2024-01-20
Manchester City The club suffered a crushing blow this Saturday after confirming that one of its most important figures in the organization was leaving for the eternal city rival. The ‘city dwellers’ have lost a fundamental part of the sports project.
since 2006, Omar Berada He was the director of football operations city football group And the English team. His main task was to establish the city’s sports team and he maintained a very close relationship with it. pep guardiola,
“I couldn’t be in a better place because these years we were in bad, bad times and the people close to me, starting from the organization, Khaldoon Al Mubarak, CEO Ferran Soriano and Omar (Berada), supported me. These bad times… it’s the people who really matter,” DT announced when he extended the renewal until 2025.
After eight years in the unit, Omar Berada He decided to resign permanently from his post at City. And he did so to accept a new position: to become executive director of sports and Manchester United,
Berrada A call came from the owners of INEOS, a British company owned by a billionaire jim ratcliffeWho bought 25% of United, and there began the transfer that shook the English football market and the city of Manchester in particular.
Contacts were made with family support GlazersAccording to reports, the majority owner of United athletic through your reporter David Ornstein, The information was also repeated by itself Fabrizio Romano,
Berrada He accepted the ‘Red Devils’ offer and left his position at City. All commercial and football activities at Old Trafford will be in his hands. With his arrival, a new era is born at United and everyone starts from scratch eric ten hag,
Likewise, he will be in charge of reviving the team and beginning to shape it up after the club was eliminated from the Champions League, finishing last in its group and failing to even qualify for the Europa League.
