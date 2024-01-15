Bum Simulator Free PC Game Download Full Version (v3.7.12.a)

Bum Simulator is an action-adventure game developed by Ragged Games. The game’s publishers are PlayWay and Ragged Games. The game will be released in the UK and US during the second quarter of 2021. Release dates for Switch, Xbox One and PlayStation 4 have not yet been released. The player has to play as an American citizen who lost everything and landed on the streets.

Here you will get freedom to decide the fate of the main protagonist. When you take on the role of an American citizen, you accept fate and live on the streets. You can find a job, live like a vagabond, or take revenge on those responsible for the situation.

You too can become a local legend. The game offers endless possibilities to players. Hobo simulator is a day to day survival game. In Bum Simulator game, you will be able to enjoy the crazy open urban sandbox. You will get many achievements to unlock and secrets to discover.

Bum Simulator game download for PC

What is the game about?

There are several simulation games in the market today and therefore it is difficult to keep up with them. Players are mainly interested in farming simulators with strange and unique experiences and are therefore eager to know what it feels like to live as a homeless man on the street.

Bum Simulator is a simple game, which clearly reveals its motivation. As a player, you have to survive on the streets as a homeless man after losing everything. You will be able to witness the open world and continuous possibilities await you. The game is about what you can do with the free time you have.

You can spend part of your time adapting new things in order to survive in the best way. Alternatively, you can seek revenge from those who are responsible for your unpleasant situation. You can even spend time becoming famous and making a name for yourself to earn a reputation as a local legend.

How to play

Bum Simulator will be released in 2021 in various gaming communities and people are waiting for the adventure simulation game. The game’s story revolves around an American who lives on the streets after losing everything in life. The survivor performs various actions on the street to survive.

You, as the player, must decide what the character would do and what not. You can choose to smash all your favorite vending machines for great snacks or learn step-by-step how to share space in the Radz community. The game allows you to fulfill all the wild fantasies you may have in your mind about being a vagabond.

The open world concept allows players numerous gameplay possibilities. This will keep players immersed in the game. You’ll gain replay value as you tackle the game’s distinctive aspects. The developer has offered several updates and new elements have been added to make the game more interesting.

Game features

In the Bum Simulator game, you live on the street and decide what you will do. You can adapt, strive to survive, or take revenge on those responsible. Some of the important features of the game are as follows:

The game represents an open world with rat-infested sewers, dirty alleys, pawn shops, Central Park, subways and city streets. You can go wherever you want and whenever you want. Each location has interesting characters with personal quests and a story.

There are two different types of enemies in the game. One is focused on melee combat and the other on ranged attacks. There are balance changes so that the player can get more fun factors in the game.

In the Bum Simulator game, you can choose to do various activities. You can discover your powers, learn the secrets of alcohol alchemy, solve the mystery of the sewer rats, and tame the city’s infamous pigeons.

The developers of Bum Simulator have created a fun arcade game. The player would observe the action from the first person perspective. The game has 3D visuals and is based on an elaborate graphics engine.

The game Bum Simulator humorously recreated the life of a homeless man. All actions in the game take place in the open world and the game consists of surviving and completing various missions and activities. The game will allow you to take a look into the life of a homeless person and understand his daily struggles.

The game’s locations are densely populated with several active players and interesting characters to compete with. The name of the game is aptly chosen, as it gives you the opportunity to see what it feels like to be out on the streets without a place to sleep.

How to Download Bum Simulator PC Instructions

Step 1 : Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page

: Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page Step 2 : Click on the Download Bum Simulator PC button

: Click on the Download Bum Simulator PC button Step 3 : Your download will start. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com

: Your download will start. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com Stage 4 : Download and install the file and then you can install the game

: Download and install the file and then you can install the game Step 5 : With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game

: With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game Step 6: After completing the installation, you will be able to enjoy Bum Simulator PC for free

If you still have any problems or want to report any bugs, please contact me.

Bum Simulator: minimum system requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system.

OS: Windows (64-bit) 8 or later

Processor: Intel Core i5-2500 @ 3.3 GHz (4 CPU)

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics card: NVidia GeForce GTX 660 2GB

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 20 GB available space

Bum Simulator: recommended system requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system.

Operating system: Windows (64-bit) 10

Processor: Intel Core i5-6500 @ 3.2 GHz (4 CPU)

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics card: NVidia GeForce GTX 1060 4GB

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 20 GB available space

Frequent questions

What should the player focus on? In Bum Simulator game, the player must focus on surviving and will get special skills like collecting cans, training pigeons, learning mysteries, etc.

What is the plot of Bum Simulator? The player takes on the role of an American citizen who has lost everything, landed on the street and needs to survive there.

What is the open world like in the game? The open world refers to city streets, dirty alleys, subways, central parks and rat-infested sewers where there are various secrets to discover.

