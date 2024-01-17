CABEI places $1,350 million in three-year bonds

Central American Bank for Economic Integration (CABEI), with ratings of AA3/AA by Moody’s and S&P, has successfully completed its recent global bond issuance in US dollars under the 144A/Reg S format.

This landmark issue, worth $1.35 billion, maturing in 2027 and bearing a coupon of 5%, represents the most significant transaction undertaken by the Bank to date; Strengthening its position as a recurring issuer in the sovereign, supranational and agency (SSA) capital markets.

The bond confirms investors’ confidence in CABEI’s financial strength, its renewed leadership and its growing franchise value. This significant transaction was listed on both the London Stock Exchange and the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.

CABEI’s Executive President, Gisela Sanchez, expressed her satisfaction: “We are extremely pleased with the response that our deeply concerned Global 3-year term, as it reaffirms our commitment to have a decisive impact on sustainable development while maintaining a solid financial position.