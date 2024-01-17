CABEI places $1,350 million in three-year bonds

Central American Bank for Economic Integration (CABEI), with ratings of AA3/AA by Moody’s and S&P, has successfully completed its recent global bond issuance in US dollars under the 144A/Reg S format.
This landmark issue, worth $1.35 billion, maturing in 2027 and bearing a coupon of 5%, represents the most significant transaction undertaken by the Bank to date; Strengthening its position as a recurring issuer in the sovereign, supranational and agency (SSA) capital markets.
The bond confirms investors’ confidence in CABEI’s financial strength, its renewed leadership and its growing franchise value. This significant transaction was listed on both the London Stock Exchange and the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.
CABEI’s Executive President, Gisela Sanchez, expressed her satisfaction: “We are extremely pleased with the response that our deeply concerned Global 3-year term, as it reaffirms our commitment to have a decisive impact on sustainable development while maintaining a solid financial position.
Display of deeply concerned It was established after the bank entered into the largest book of positions in its history, reaching approximately $5.2 billion, through the participation of more than 150 high-quality investors from around the world. In this sense, the distribution of allocations was mainly focused on official institutions/sovereign funds (36%), central banks (30%) and asset managers (24%).
President of CABEI The important role of Member States was highlighted, emphasizing their continued support and preferential treatment in their obligations to the Bank. Similarly, central banks and institutional investors have contributed to strengthening the privileged position CABEI In capital markets.
as the first female president of CABEISanchez highlighted the Bank’s commitment to this historic issuance to prudently manage resources and enhance operational efficiency, contribute to the Sustainable Development Objectives and address remaining gaps in infrastructure in the region.
It strengthens commitment to achievement CABEI in promoting a future of economic integration and sustainable development in Central America, while the institution continues to strengthen its position in the global market.
