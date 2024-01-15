Cake Mania PC Game Download Full Version

Cake Mania is a video game series that comprises time management based video games. Sandlot Games is the developer and publisher of this game since 2006. The series can be used on Mac, PC and Apple game consoles on the Internet as a flash game, as Cale Mania on Facebook and as a popular mobile game for phones intelligent. To know more about this unique game, read this post till the end.

Download Cake Mania game for PC

Name cake mania Initial release date Platforms Microsoft Windows, PlayStation portable Developer Editor Sandlot Games, RealArcade, Majesco Entertainment, Destineer, RealNetworks, Codemasters, Astraware Modes Single-player video game, Cooperative video game Genders Action game, Strategy video game Category PC Games >Strategy

What is the game about?

Cake Mania is a game that focuses on time management. People who seek interest in cooking must play this game. There are many things you can do in this game. You will find a large number of items to use. It also has an attractive layout, design and interface. The user interface of this game is simple but interesting and best suits everyone.

How to play

Cake mania has been built on the success of one of the most popular games and a branch of its history. The gameplay of this game requires you to use a Wii Remote to manage various aspects of the bakery business owned by Jill Evans. You can serve them a variety of foods. You will encounter various types of clients, such as pregnant mothers, ninjas, Miis, and elves. Plus, use all your earnings to purchase over 50 upgrade items for your kitchen.

Main features of this game.

There are several features that this game offers to the players. The important ones that you should know are the following:

Many new locations have been added to this game and you will find them all in the main menu of the game. These locations are easily accessible and you can reach them through the map that appears in the game. These locations are very new and you won’t find them in any other version of Cake Mania.

The graphics that appear in the game are of HD quality. These graphics are a very important reason why players are so interested in this game. You will enjoy playing with such good graphics. Everyone wants to play games that have exciting visuals and that is why this game has the hearts of so many gamers.

The sound added to this game in the background and the main settings are excellent. It sounds good that it plays a crucial role in drawing players’ attention to the game. You will find very high quality sound throughout the game. Different types of sound are added to the game depending on what is happening.

You will also find many new items in this game. These items can be used for various purposes such as cooking, baking and others. You will find these items right next to the game menu as soon as you launch the game on your device. There are also many new dishes that can be cooked with the help of items that you will find in the game.

These are just a few of the many features that this game includes. To get the most out of this game, you must play it.

That’s all you need to know about this super exciting game based on time management and cooking. If you like cooking with real mania, this game is worth trying. You can easily find it on the web and download it in a few steps. Cake Manis is one of the best cooking games that also helps you learn time management skills.

How to Download Cake Mania PC Instructions

Step 1 : Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page

: Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page Step 2 : Click on the Download Cake Mania PC button

: Click on the Download Cake Mania PC button Step 3 : Your download will start. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com

: Your download will start. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com Stage 4 : Download and install the file and then you can install the game

: Download and install the file and then you can install the game Step 5 : With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game

: With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game Step 6: After completing the installation, you will be able to enjoy Cake Mania PC for free

If you still have any problems or want to report any bugs, please contact me.

Cake Mania – Minimum system requirements

Memory: 256MB

Graphics card: ATI FireMV 2260

Processor: Intel Pentium 4 2.00 GHz

File size: Unknown

Operating system: Windows 2000/XP/Vista

Cake Mania – Recommended System Requirement

Memory: 256MB

Graphics card: ATI FireMV 2260

Processor: Intel Pentium 4 2.00 GHz

File size: Unknown

Operating system: Windows 10

Frequent questions

Who is the developer of this game? The developer of this game is Sandlot Games.

What is the genre of this game? The genre of this game is Time Management.

When was the first release date for this game? This game was first released on April 15, 2006.

