Car Mechanic Simulator 2018 PC Version Free Download (Hot Rod & ALL DLC’s)

Many simulation games are quite fun. Simulation games are available in different genres such as action, adventure, strategy, and many more. When it comes to car racing or related to any car, the entire interest level changes from 0 to 10. Car Mechanic Simulator 2018 is also among the games that can increase the interest level of the game substantially.

Car Mechanic Simulator 2018 Game Download for PC

Name Car Mechanic Simulator 2018 Initial release date July 28, 2017 Platforms PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Android, Microsoft Windows, Nintendo Switch, iOS Developer Red Dot Games, ECC GAMES SA Editor PlayWay, Digital Melody, ECC GAMES SA Gender Simulation video game, Automotive industry, Racing, Simulation Series Mechanic Category PC Games >Simulation, Racing

What is Car Mechanic Simulator 2018?

Car Mechanic Simulator 2018 is a simulation video game. It was developed by the Polish studio Red Dot Games, which is based on car mechanics. It was released for different platforms at later dates. For Microsoft Windows, it was released in 2017 and for Nintendo Switch and PlayStation in 2019. The simplified mobile version was also released in 2018. It is among the third installment of the car mechanics simulator franchise. With the release in different genres, it gained wide popularity.

How to play

The gameplay of Car Mechanic Simulator 2018 is quite simplistic. It is played from a first perspective. The protagonist can do all the real work, such as walking freely through showrooms, barns, and shops. The player can access a different set of tools and easily unlock them by completing other jobs. Gradually increasing experience points helps you advance in the game.

The player can efficiently perform all car jobs such as restoring old cars, repairing cars and many more. The game also involves examining different vehicle components and applying changes.

Features of Car Mechanic Simulator 2018

The main features of the game define its mettle. When it comes to Car Simulator 2018, the features help to understand it effectively. The following are some of the features that make it quite fun:

Real jobs as a mechanic.

Car Mechanic 2018, the player has the authentic feeling of painting, tuning, repairing and driving the cars. They are experiences that make any of the games fun. This can not only help you create an imaginative design with the real colors of your choice. The mechanical jobs are quite exciting and also help the players to enjoy themselves.

Unique cars and modules.

The game features numerous classic and unique cars, and the new Junkyard Module and Barn Find modules. It also has a car editor feature that helps to customize the car as per your choice. An attractive vehicle can be achieved by detailing its selection of colors and shades.

Photorealistic graphics

The detailed graphics of this game make it perfect for those looking for an engaging game. It has more than 40 cars with numerous tools and multiple parts. With this, the player puts himself in the shoes of a mechanic and is forced to work according to his recommendations.

Real-time auctions

Car Mechanic Simulator 2018 features a different approach that includes auctions of cars that are available for resale. Numerous cars can also be purchased from the player’s collection. It is also equipped with a photo mode through which you can take stunning photos. The game’s numerous random missions will help you get fully involved in the game.

Unique challenges

This game offers unique challenges that are based on different difficulty levels. The missions are also based on time constraints which make them quite practical. In this, the player can easily choose to buy other pieces. Continuous updating in the garage helps the player to get a great gaming experience.

Conclusion

With this game, one can expect to have a natural feel for the mechanics. This game is a game of skill suitable for car fans. With cool cars and the enthusiasm to make one with different parts makes it great. While playing this game, it is quite easy to show your skills and imagination. Optimal rewards after each successful customization encourage the player to play more.

How to Download Car Mechanic Simulator 2018 PC Instructions

Step 1 : Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page

Click on the button Download Car Mechanic Simulator 2018 for PC

Your download will start. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com

Download and install the file and then you can install the game

With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game

After completing the installation, you can enjoy Car Mechanic Simulator 2018 for PC for free

If you still have any problems or want to report any bugs, please contact me.

Car Mechanic Simulator 2018: minimum system requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system.

OS: Windows (64-bit) 7 or later

Processor: Intel Core i3 3.0 GHz

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Graphics card: NVidia GeForce GTX 660 2GB

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 20 GB available space

Car Mechanic Simulator 2018 – Recommended System Requirement

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system.

OS: Windows (64-bit) 7 or later

Processor: Intel Core i5 3.4 GHz

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics card: NVidia GeForce GTX 970 4GB

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 20 GB available space

Frequent questions

Can we choose our own cars in this game? This game has more than 40 car collections. The player can choose anyone.

Does this game need a graphics card? Yes, during installation, this is the most important requirement.

Do we need to look for any other specific requirements? Aside from the normal ones, just make sure you have a DirectX plugin installed.

