Federal health officials have expanded a salmonella poisoning warning linked to deli appetizer trays sold in stores. Sam’s Club and Costco,

At least 47 people in 22 states have become ill and 10 have been hospitalized after eating sausages and meat. Busetto and Fratelli Beretta brandCenters for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) officials said on Thursday.

The CDC had previously warned about a recalled batch of the brand’s Deli Assortment trays busetto, but the agency now advises retailers and consumers not to eat, serve, or sell any batches of these foods. These are the Busseto charcuterie assortment sold at Sam’s Club and the Fratelli Beretta brand antipasto Gran Beretta products sold at Costco.

The meat trays come in twin packs that include prosciutto, sweet soppressata and coppa, or pepper coated salami, Italian salami, coppa and prosciutto.

Salmonella can cause serious illness, especially in young children, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems. In rare cases, bacterial infection can be fatal.